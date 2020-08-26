Amid COVID-19 restrictions, this year's LPS Classic has a tweaked format

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The schedule format has changed, but that hasn't changed the LPS Classic's ability to produce some strong matchups.

The 24-team pool softball tournament hosted by Lincoln East is scheduled for Saturday at Doris Bair Complex.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tournament organizers have split the tournament into two sessions. Twelve teams will play back-to-back-to-back games beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding midafternoon. The other 12 teams will begin at 4 p.m. Each pool will use two fields.

In the past, each pool used only one field and games were spread out throughout the entire day with all 24 teams on site.

Many of the state's top teams are in the field.

Pool 4 will feature Class A No. 7 Lincoln North Star, A No. 9 Kearney, B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and B No. 5 Norris.

Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest, A No. 5 Gretna, A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast, B No. 2 Hastings, B No. 3 Gretna, B No. 4 Beatrice, B No. 10 Waverly and C No. 4 Malcolm also are in the tournament.

Saturday's schedule

At Doris Bair Complex

POOL 1