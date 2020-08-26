Amid COVID-19 restrictions, this year's LPS Classic has a tweaked format

The schedule format has changed, but that hasn't changed the LPS Classic's ability to produce some strong matchups.
The 24-team pool softball tournament hosted by Lincoln East is scheduled for Saturday at Doris Bair Complex.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tournament organizers have split the tournament into two sessions. Twelve teams will play back-to-back-to-back games beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding midafternoon. The other 12 teams will begin at 4 p.m. Each pool will use two fields.
In the past, each pool used only one field and games were spread out throughout the entire day with all 24 teams on site.
Many of the state's top teams are in the field.
Pool 4 will feature Class A No. 7 Lincoln North Star, A No. 9 Kearney, B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and B No. 5 Norris.
Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest, A No. 5 Gretna, A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast, B No. 2 Hastings, B No. 3 Gretna, B No. 4 Beatrice, B No. 10 Waverly and C No. 4 Malcolm also are in the tournament.
Saturday's schedule
At Doris Bair Complex
POOL 1
Fields 1 and 2
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Pius X, 8 a.m.
Elkhorn South vs. Northwest, 8 a.m.
Lincoln East vs. Northwest, approx. 10 a.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn South, approx. 10 a.m.
Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South, approx. noon
Lincoln Pius X vs. Northwest, approx. noon
POOL 2
Fields D and K
Lincoln Southeast vs. Elkhorn, 8 a.m.
Norfolk vs. Lexington, 8 a.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lexington, approx. 10 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Norfolk, approx. 10 a.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. Norfolk, approx. noon
Elkhorn vs. Lexington, approx. noon
POOL 3
Fields 4 and 5
Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha Gross, 8 a.m.
Beatrice vs. Grand Island, 8 a.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Grand Island, approx. 10 a.m.
Omaha Gross vs. Beatrice, approx. 10 a.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Beatrice, approx. noon
Omaha Gross vs. Grand Island, approx. noon
POOL 4
Fields 1 and 2
Lincoln North Star vs. Norris, 4 p.m.
Omaha Skutt vs. Kearney, 4 p.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Kearney, approx. 6 p.m.
Norris vs. Omaha Skutt, approx. 6 p.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Skutt, approx. 8 p.m.
Norris vs. Kearney, approx. 8 p.m.
POOL 5
Fields D and K
Waverly vs. Elkhorn North, 4 p.m.
Columbus vs. North Platte, 4 p.m.
Waverly vs. North Platte, approx. 6 p.m.
Elkhorn North vs. Columbus, approx. 6 p.m.
Waverly vs. Columbus, approx. 8 p.m.
Elkhorn North vs. North Platte, approx. 8 p.m.
POOL 6
Fields 4 and 5
Lincoln Northeast vs. Malcolm, 4 p.m.
Gretna vs. Hastings, 4 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Hastings, approx. 6 p.m.
Malcolm vs. Gretna, approx. 6 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Gretna, approx. 8 p.m.
Malcolm vs. Hastings, approx. 8 p.m.
