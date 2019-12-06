2019 All-City fall sports: Softball

Meet the All-City softball team from the Journal Star.
First team
Pos., name, school, year
P | Alexa Williams, Northeast, sr.
P | Kelsey Kobza, Southwest, sr.
C | Lyndsey Roth, North Star, jr.
INF | Emma Hain, Southwest, jr.
INF | Carly Dembowski, North Star, sr.
INF | Rylan Ewoldt, Southeast, jr.
INF | Skylar Pieper, Southwest, jr.
OF | Abbie Squier, Southwest, sr.
OF | Emily Prai, East, sr.
OF | Halie Gibson, North Star, sr.
DP | Hanna Roth, North Star, sr.
DP | Ashley Smetter, Southwest, so.
Second team
P | Campbell Petrick, East, so.
C | Shelby Gunter, Southwest, sr.
C | Amanda Schmaderer, Southeast, sr.
INF | Karis Gifford, Southeast, jr.
INF | Morgan Adams, East, so.
INF | Kylie Shottenkirk, North Star, jr.
INF | Sarah Showalter, Northeast, sr.
OF | Josi Solano, Southwest, sr.
OF | Reece Sullivan, North Star, jr.
DP | Matti Reiling, Pius X, sr.
DP | Maddie Divis, East, so.
DP | Anna Anderson, Lincoln High, sr.
Honorary captain: Squier, Southwest.