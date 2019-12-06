2019 All-City fall sports: Softball
2019 All-City fall sports: Softball

  • Updated
State Softball, 10.16

Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier (8) high-fives Mackenzie Mlnarik (2) after Mlnarik made a catch in a game against Elkhorn in October during the state softball tournament in Hastings.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Meet the All-City softball team from the Journal Star. 

First team

Pos., name, school, year

P | Alexa Williams, Northeast, sr.

P | Kelsey Kobza, Southwest, sr.

C | Lyndsey Roth, North Star, jr.

INF | Emma Hain, Southwest, jr.

INF | Carly Dembowski, North Star, sr.

INF | Rylan Ewoldt, Southeast, jr.

INF | Skylar Pieper, Southwest, jr.

OF | Abbie Squier, Southwest, sr.

OF | Emily Prai, East, sr.

OF | Halie Gibson, North Star, sr.

DP | Hanna Roth, North Star, sr.

DP | Ashley Smetter, Southwest, so. 

Second team

P | Campbell Petrick, East, so.

C | Shelby Gunter, Southwest, sr.

C | Amanda Schmaderer, Southeast, sr.

INF | Karis Gifford, Southeast, jr.

INF | Morgan Adams, East, so.

INF | Kylie Shottenkirk, North Star, jr.

INF | Sarah Showalter, Northeast, sr.

OF | Josi Solano, Southwest, sr.

OF | Reece Sullivan, North Star, jr.

DP | Matti Reiling, Pius X, sr.

DP | Maddie Divis, East, so.

DP | Anna Anderson, Lincoln High, sr.

Honorary captain: Squier, Southwest.

