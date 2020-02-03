Alexis Wiggins' rapid growth on softball diamond leads her to 'awe moment' and Creighton

Alexis Wiggins' junior softball season took off at Norris.

Her recruitment ascended in a similar matter.

Less than a month after her first contact with Creighton, the Norris dual-threat player committed to the Bluejay softball program.

"When I got there, it felt like such a warm community and I felt at home when I was there," said Wiggins, who visited Creighton on Jan. 24 and committed a day later.

Wiggins attended a softball camp at Creighton earlier in the month. Coach Brent Vigness wanted her to take a visit, and the rest fell into place for Wiggins, who wanted to play close to home and her family.

"That was pretty much a selling point for me, and I loved everything about the school and I loved what I felt there."

Wiggins, an outfielder and pitcher, said she had a strong summer with her club team, Nebraska Gold. It carried over into the fall where Wiggins helped lead Norris to the Class B state tournament.

She emerged as the Titans' top pitcher. Wiggins entered state with a 12-6 record and a 1.79 earned-run average. At the plate, she batted .467, showing power (six home runs) and speed, and was named a first-team all-stater.