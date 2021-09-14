After winning Metro title, Gretna looks to continue to write a different tale in 2021

For the first time since 2013, there was no Gretna green and gold splashed in a dugout at the state tournament.

The Dragons finished 2020 at 15-16 and had their season ended by a Papillion-La Vista team in the midst of the greatest softball run in state history.

"Last year really, really bothered them, and I think it still does," Gretna coach Bill Heard said. "They really care about high school softball."

The Dragons have a new fire in 2021, and it reached its highest point to date Monday night at UNO's Maverick Park.

Two freshmen pitchers put the team in a great position for victory, and a deep lineup did its part as Class A No. 2 Gretna beat No. 7 Millard South 7-4 in the Metro Tournament semifinals and No. 9 Papillion-La Vista 7-0 in the championship.

It was Gretna's first Metro Tournament title, though the Dragons haven't been in the conference long. They joined in 2019 as the school transitioned to Class A.

"It's a big deal for our kids for sure," Heard said. "We got to the finals in '19. For some of our kids, they were on that team and it was a big deal to get back."