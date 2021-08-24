After winless weekend, No. 6 Spartans 'got back to what we do' in doubleheader sweep of No. 8 Southeast

Saturday was a tough day for the Lincoln East softball team.
The Spartans went 0-3 at the ultra-competitive Chieftain Invitational in Bellevue, and two of those losses were by a single run.
East didn’t hang on to the losses too long.
In fact, they had moved on by the time the bus was on the road, coach Lance Kingery said.
“I think it’s just kind of the nature of who they are,” he said. “They sing Christmas songs before games.”
The Class A No. 6 Spartans carried a new tune to the field Tuesday.
Morgan Adams led off a doubleheader against No. 8 Lincoln Southeast with a home run, and the Spartans muscled their way to a sweep at Doris Bair Complex.
It was the arm of Campbell Petrick that kept the Knights at bay in a 3-2 win. The bats warmed up to the tune of three homers on a toasty night in a 10-2 Game 2 victory.
“These ones felt great, especially after the weekend we had,” Adams said. “We were obviously not happy with how this weekend went. We had a good practice yesterday and we all got back to what we do.”
East got back to what it does best: hitting. The bats struggled a bit Saturday, Adams noted.
Against Southeast, East had some timely hits in a low-scoring game, including a two-run double by freshman Berkley Hatten.
The Spartans racked up 10 runs on 10 hits in Game 2, and got home-run balls from Kyndal Colon (a three-run shot), Emilee Haggadone and Hatten.
“The big difference is all day Saturday when opportunities presented themselves, we couldn’t capitalize.” Kingery said. “Today though when they gave us opportunities, we capitalized and got a couple key hits.
“It was nice to be able to play like we're capable of.”
East (4-3) is showing its power early. Adams and Hatten each have five homers this season. Hatten has given the Spartans a boost at shortstop after losing Whitney Curry to graduation.
“Berkley has brought so much for this team,” Adams said. “She has a great bat, she really helps us out, she fills a lot of the holes that Zoie (Armstrong) and Whitney left, because those are big shoes to fill and she had definitely stepped into those.”
Petrick, in Game 1, struck out six and walked none. Lincoln Southeast senior Alexis Hubbard went toe-to-toe with Petrick, striking out eight.
In Game 2, East senior Jordan Bussey settled in after giving up two early runs and struck out eight. She didn't give up a run to Southeast (1-2) after the first inning.
Up next is a doubleheader against Lincoln North Star on Thursday and then the LPS Softball Classic.
The season is still very young, for the Spartans, Saturday is a distant memory.
“This is a team that really bounces back well,” Adams said. “We don’t let things stick with us too long. We have good short-term memory, which is good for this game.”
