After winless weekend, No. 6 Spartans 'got back to what we do' in doubleheader sweep of No. 8 Southeast

Saturday was a tough day for the Lincoln East softball team.

The Spartans went 0-3 at the ultra-competitive Chieftain Invitational in Bellevue, and two of those losses were by a single run.

East didn’t hang on to the losses too long.

In fact, they had moved on by the time the bus was on the road, coach Lance Kingery said.

“I think it’s just kind of the nature of who they are,” he said. “They sing Christmas songs before games.”

The Class A No. 6 Spartans carried a new tune to the field Tuesday.

Morgan Adams led off a doubleheader against No. 8 Lincoln Southeast with a home run, and the Spartans muscled their way to a sweep at Doris Bair Complex.

It was the arm of Campbell Petrick that kept the Knights at bay in a 3-2 win. The bats warmed up to the tune of three homers on a toasty night in a 10-2 Game 2 victory.

“These ones felt great, especially after the weekend we had,” Adams said. “We were obviously not happy with how this weekend went. We had a good practice yesterday and we all got back to what we do.”