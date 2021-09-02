After rain, Hannah Benedict shines in circle in leading Seward past No. 5 Norris

The rain kept the Seward and Norris softball teams from taking the field on time Thursday at Norris High School.
Then Seward ace Hannah Bennedict kept the Class B No. 5 Titans off the scoreboard.
Benedict, in her first full season as a varsity pitcher, struck out seven in a complete-game 3-0 shutout victory for Seward. The senior walked four and worked around traffic in the second and fourth innings.
"She's a competitor," Seward coach Shawn Carr said. "She made pitches to put us in a situation to win. She pitched to her strengths and moved the ball up and down and in and out.
"She's still pretty young in my eyes as a pitcher and growing, but she's been a sponge for Coach (Brock) Anderson and I."
The Bluejays (6-4) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Dalaney Anderson. They extended the lead on back-to-back two-out, run-scoring hits from Brooke Meyer and Jordyn Collins in the fifth, with Collins' hit — a line drive to left field — coming on a full count.
Carr said the Bluejays had their best two practices of the season Tuesday and Wednesday. It carried over into Thursday.
"You practice the way you play," Carr said. "Defensively, we did and we just got the timely hits that we needed to score three runs and win."
The top three hitters in Seward's lineup — Meyer, Collins and Anderson — each had two hits in a game that was delayed for an hour as rain moved through the area.
"It was a big win," Carr said. "I didn't think we were going to play tonight, to be honest. But I'm glad we did, and I'm glad we had an opportunity to compete because it was a fun night. It was a really, really good game and we just so happened to come out on top."
Norris (6-4) entered the game having won four of five games, including a 9-1 win against No. 7 Blair on Tuesday. Delaney White and Jacee Carlow each had two hits for the Titans.
