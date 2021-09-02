After rain, Hannah Benedict shines in circle in leading Seward past No. 5 Norris

The rain kept the Seward and Norris softball teams from taking the field on time Thursday at Norris High School.

Then Seward ace Hannah Bennedict kept the Class B No. 5 Titans off the scoreboard.

Benedict, in her first full season as a varsity pitcher, struck out seven in a complete-game 3-0 shutout victory for Seward. The senior walked four and worked around traffic in the second and fourth innings.

"She's a competitor," Seward coach Shawn Carr said. "She made pitches to put us in a situation to win. She pitched to her strengths and moved the ball up and down and in and out.

"She's still pretty young in my eyes as a pitcher and growing, but she's been a sponge for Coach (Brock) Anderson and I."

The Bluejays (6-4) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Dalaney Anderson. They extended the lead on back-to-back two-out, run-scoring hits from Brooke Meyer and Jordyn Collins in the fifth, with Collins' hit — a line drive to left field — coming on a full count.

Carr said the Bluejays had their best two practices of the season Tuesday and Wednesday. It carried over into Thursday.