It would have been easy for Kyrah Dailey to put softball behind her.
She could have hung up the cleats for multiple reasons: Family adversity, a serious toe injury and other mental hurdles within the game — Dailey says softball is 90% mental — and the attempt to balance those things at once.
But softball has given Dailey an outlet for nearly 10 years. It has offered her a slice of normalcy.
"Having practices as an outlet and then games are a serious outlet," the Lincoln North Star junior outfielder says. "Game time is game time. You're serious, you're focused. I don't have to worry about who's at my games, what's going on outside the lines.
"Whatever happens inside the lines, that's what I worry about."
Dailey has put a nagging injury behind her, and she says her mental approach took a big step in the summer. It has led to a bounce-back fall season with the Navigators. Dailey starts in right field, and recently she solidified extending her softball career by committing to Division I Maine.
It hasn't been an easy road, though. Dailey broke a toe joint on her right foot last year at her father's birthday party.
"I flipped over a coach and I smacked my foot on the tile floor and busted my joint," Dailey said. "Extremely painful."
It meant having to watch the rest of the season from the dugout (and needing an extra chair in classes to rest her foot).
Dailey said the injury made her a better teammate. She became more vocal in the dugout and turned her focus to helping her teammates remain positive or helping the coaches with any information on opposing players she knew.
For Dailey, the injury was another hurdle in the road.
Her parents got a divorce when she was young, and a very close aunt passed away after fighting cancer.
More family adversity followed.
Dailey was a freshman when her father began having a series of health scares. Doctors told Kyle Dailey that he had Call-Fleming syndrome, a disease where the blood vessels in the brain will shut down without notice, and includes stroke-like symptoms.
Kyrah recalls her dad falling to the ground in the middle of the driveway during one of his episodes and needing help to get Kyle back in the house.
"I'd have to call somebody to come help me," she said.
Because Kyle was not medically cleared to drive, Dailey got her driver's permit at age 15. She'd drive her father to doctor appointments, and drove herself to school with dad in the passenger seat. Her grandmother would then come pick up Kyle from the school parking lot.
Kyle said Kyrah was his caretaker for six months. She'd help him to bed, make sure he was fed, put on a movie or grab him his iPad, then go downstairs to do homework. She'd help take care of her younger sisters Ryan (7 at the time) and Charlotte (2).
"Your kid should never have to take care of you, and it was really hard," Kyle said. "It was hard on her, it was hard on me (and) still hard on me. Your 16-year-old kid should never have to take care of a parent."
Softball was Dailey's outlet, but at this time, so was her mother Deborah, who had recently moved back to Lincoln.
"My mom was really good mentally," Dailey said. "Because I would tell her what's going on at home, she just kind of made me feel like a kid at her house when I had to grow up sooner at my dad's house. It was nice having that balance.
"At my mom's house I still got to be a kid, I got to beat up on my brothers. We used to play basketball. Campfires every night."
Kyle and the girls moved in with grandma in Wahoo, which took some of the caretaking tasks off Kyrah's plate. After clearance with the NSAA, she commuted 30 minutes each way, 40 minutes depending on weather, to attend school at North Star and play softball her sophomore year.
"It was definitely stressful," Dailey said. "Balancing a lot of things, making sure I was getting to practice on time, making sure (dad) was getting his meds on time, making sure we were cooking, feeding everybody."
Moving also was a part of Dailey's upbringing. She lived in Wahoo as a sixth grader before her dad moved to Friend for her seventh grade year, then eventually back to Lincoln before moving back to Wahoo and back to Lincoln again.
Just recently, Kyrah's mother got remarried. It was a destination wedding in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, over the final weekend in July. A few days later, while the family was still together in South Carolina, Kyrah's stepbrother Kobe Wilson, a 17-year-old, was found unresponsive. He had died in his sleep.
"We were playing cards the night before," Kyrah said. "He was going to be a senior at Lincoln Southeast."
Softball has played a big part in the healing process for Dailey and her family.
The sport itself threw some curveballs. Overcoming last year's foot injury was not easy mentally for Dailey, who had to regain her form while having a steel plate in her shoe.
"I just wanted to cry because I wasn't hitting like I used to," she said.
Dailey worked on her hitting with Chad Cade in the winter. Anthony Ybarra helped Dailey with her power, while Mike Roth, a volunteer assistant with North Star, helped break down the whys and hows of each swing. By August, Dailey was swinging with confidence again.
"That's why I am am where I am today," Dailey said.
Dailey points to others in helping her get through a rough patch on the softball field. She played for Nebraska Premier Gold last spring and summer and "I didn't have a really good summer-ball season, if I'm being honest. I had great times with my teammates, I had fun with my teammates, but playing, I just wasn't there."
Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl and Brooke Dumont were among the players that helped Dailey stay positive, and Dailey was inspired by Millard West's Delaney Richardson's positivity despite suffering multiple knee injuries.
Meanwhile, Scott Woodcock with Scout U helped Dailey remain on the radars of college teams despite missing a lot of time because of injury.
It all helped Dailey turn a corner this fall.
Up next is district softball. Dailey and her North Star teammates will aim for another state tournament berth between the white lines Wednesday and Thursday.
There were growing pains between those lines, but Dailey believes those trying times in the cages and on the field made her a better teammate and player.
"I'm just so happy with where I'm at and where I'm going to (Maine)," Dailey said. "I don't regret anything, but if I could go back, I would change my mindset and I would work a little harder at that. I'm just glad I put in the time and effort."