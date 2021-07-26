After losing out on high school season, Burke softball teammates get shot to represent their school in NCA all-star game

Like many Omaha Public Schools athletes, Paige Davison and Bre Schneidewind were devastated last year to learn that they would not get to play out their senior softball seasons.

The black and gold Omaha Burke uniforms stayed in storage. The two best friends thought that was it.

But a pair of invitations in the mail added one more inning to their Bulldog careers.

Davison and Schneidewind were selected for the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game, which will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bowlin Stadium.

Of the 30 players invited to play in the game, Davison and Schneidewind are the only two to not have a high school season last fall after OPS canceled fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the NCA delivered a pitch to the Burke duo that was too good to pass up.

"Oh, yeah," Schneidewind said. "Right away I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm playing."

"I'm really grateful that they allowed us to play in it because now I get to play against all the girls that I would have played against last fall, and it's great to go out on a high note," said Davison, an infielder.