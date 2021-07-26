After losing out on high school season, Burke softball teammates get shot to represent their school in NCA all-star game

Like many Omaha Public Schools athletes, Paige Davison and Bre Schneidewind were devastated last year to learn that they would not get to play out their senior softball seasons.
The black and gold Omaha Burke uniforms stayed in storage. The two best friends thought that was it.
But a pair of invitations in the mail added one more inning to their Bulldog careers.
Davison and Schneidewind were selected for the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game, which will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bowlin Stadium.
Of the 30 players invited to play in the game, Davison and Schneidewind are the only two to not have a high school season last fall after OPS canceled fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the NCA delivered a pitch to the Burke duo that was too good to pass up.
"Oh, yeah," Schneidewind said. "Right away I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm playing."
"I'm really grateful that they allowed us to play in it because now I get to play against all the girls that I would have played against last fall, and it's great to go out on a high note," said Davison, an infielder.
Davison and Schneidewind each had standout junior seasons with the Bulldogs. Davison was one of the top hitters in Class A, hitting .477 with a team-best 34 RBIs. Schneidewind, an outfielder, hit .368 with 28 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
They were looking forward to helping Omaha Burke make another run at a state tournament berth. But
"There was a lot of emotions around that time, a lot of high emotions," Davison said. "I think disappointment was probably the biggest one.
"You look forward to your senior night when you're a younger player. You look forward to being the leaders of the team, and that was kind of taken away from us."
The team tried to fill the void. Schneidewind's parents sponsored a travel team, made up of Burke players, and drove to Des Moines, Iowa, for a handful of tournaments in the fall.
Still, it wasn't the same as a high school atmosphere on a crisp Tuesday night in Omaha.
The NCA sent letters to a select group of seniors four months ago, including the Burke duo.
"I was surprised," said Schneidewind, who only got to play two years of high school softball after tearing her ACL as a sophomore. "I didn't think we would get the opportunity to (play), because we didn't have a season."
Davison and Schneidewind, who both play club ball for Nebraska Quakes, will play for the same team — the Blue team, which will include their head coach Jeff Sturgeon as an assistant.
It's fitting. The two are best friends. They go on Ozarks trips together and work out together. They'll both be playing for Nebraska Wesleyan soon.
Their friendship will take another turn around the bases together Wednesday — a chance to proudly represent Omaha Burke High School one more time.
"That makes me really happy because Burke, we're not always in the state tournament," Davison said. "I love representing Burke because it's great to show that there are girls out there that can play."
