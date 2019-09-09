After further review, there is a new all-class state record in softball.
It belongs to Omaha Burke senior Emma Rosonke, who set a state record for consecutive games with a hit (36).
Rosonke broke the record with a hit against Omaha Marian on Aug. 30. The hit streak began during Rosonke's junior season.
At first, Rosonke's hit streak was believed to have ended after 35 games. But Rosonke's streak sat at 30 games, and not 29 as originally thought, after the 2018 season.
Burke coach Jeff Sturgeon said the NSAA has confirmed the new record.
Rosonke broke a record originally held by Amanda Lehotak, who hit safely in 35 straight games in 1997 with Omaha Gross.
Rosonke, a Creighton recruit, is having another big season for the Bulldogs. The leadoff batter is hitting .621 with three doubles, three triples and two homers through 14 games. The 2018 first-team Super-State outfielder also has six stolen bases.