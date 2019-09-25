The goal was 10. Ten wins.
The Lincoln Northeast softball team wanted to improve on last year's win total of five, but the Rockets didn't want to slap an unrealistic number on it, either.
"I challenged them right then," first-year coach Beth Singleton said. "'Doesn't that seem low?'
"They said it's double what we had (in 2018). I said, 'OK, we'll start with that.'"
Northeast reached its goal of 10 wins on Sept. 10, less than three weeks into the season. The Rockets haven't stopped, and their biggest wins of the season came Monday in a doubleheader sweep of a Lincoln Southeast team with a powerful lineup.
The win total has reached 14.
So when did the Rockets realize that surpassing 10 would be an obtainable goal?
Seniors and four-year starters Alexa Williams and Sarah Showalter smiled at the question and in unison said, "The first game." Northeast opened the season with two wins against Fremont.
Yes, the Rockets (14-13) -- off to their best start since winning 15 games in 2012 -- are changing how they approach softball.
The offense has been better this year. Five players have hit homers this year after only two hit homers a year ago. Williams, the team's No. 1 pitcher, is striking out more hitters. Practices are intense and players have reached individual goals. And mentally, the Rockets expect to win. They don't like to lose.
"It's not just us (the seniors) that are mad about losing," Williams said. "The whole team is super-mad. Even if someone has a great game and we lose, they're not happy that they had a great game. They're mad because the team lost."
Added Showalter, "Our mindset completely changed. It wasn't work hard to fight with these teams. It was, 'Let's beat these teams.'"
Singleton has watched the Rockets grow and grow this year. Watching film of Monday's wins against Southeast, the coach could see a difference in body language.
"We talked about what was missing, what was the missing piece and they were able to articulate it was mental toughness and some resiliency," Singleton said. "We spend a lot of time this year on resiliency. How we bounce back from errors and how do we continue competing and what does it look like to compete. They're really starting to buy in."
Six seniors have played big roles in the Rockets' turnaround on and off the field. Williams, a Texas-San Antonio recruit, and Showalter, the team's shortstop and leadoff hitter, have helped lead the charge. First baseman Alexi Williams, catcher MaKenna Bonneau, a Lincoln Southeast transfer, and outfielder Delaney Exon also are key cogs in the lineup.
The combination of a new coach and a big senior class can be a challenge when it comes to changing culture and practice routines. But not at Northeast.
"They've shown me what Northeast softball is about, the things they value and the things they want to keep, but then they've been really positive with the changes and adapted really well," Singleton said. "They're obviously huge for what we are doing this year."
A tough stretch of games awaits Northeast (including games against rated Omaha Marian and Lincoln North Star), and the Rockets are embracing it. Singleton calls it a "perfect stretch."
Those 10 win were a launching pad for Northeast's program, which won a combined 21 games from 2015-18. Now the girls are looking for something bigger.
"It's probably our goal to at least make it to state," Alexa Williams said. "I know that sounds like it's really pushing it because the other teams out there are so good, but we're definitely up there and we can compete."
Her teammates are thinking the same thing.
"I know it's going to be super-hard to make it to state," Showalter added. "It's hard for everyone, but that's the end goal for everyone, right?
"We just have to be at the top of our game."