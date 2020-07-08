After elevating her game in Class A, Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa finds connection with Iowa

Recruiting was sort of on the back-burner last year for Maggie Vasa.
After moving from Wahoo, the Papillion-La Vista shortstop needed time to get used to her new surroundings, new teachers, new classmates and a new team.
But any delays in the recruiting process were quickly erased by a big junior season on the softball diamond. Iowa took notice and a relationship was formed. Vasa recently took it a step further by committing to the Hawkeyes.
"When I went to visit Iowa (in the winter), I had an instant connection with the coaches and team, and it's a very academically strong school and I knew that's where I wanted to be," said Vasa, who plans to study criminology.
For Vasa, the recruiting process was unique in that she never took a deep dive into looking or visiting other schools.
"I wasn't really big into looking into other colleges," she said. "I was in the process of moving and getting used to living in a new town, and a new school, and I didn't really focus on the recruiting."
Vasa played her first two seasons at Bishop Neumann and was a Class C all-state honorary captain as a freshman. And though she saw a different level of play in Class A in 2019, Vasa wasn't fazed. In fact, she turned in a first-team Super-State season using her athleticism and power.
She hit .466 with nine homers, seven doubles, 27 RBIs and 45 runs scored, and started at shortstop for the eventual Class A state champion Monarchs. The multi-sport athlete also stole 11 bases and had a .976 fielding percentage.
Iowa assistant coach Rick Dillinger attended the state tournament last October in Hastings and watched Vasa, and Papillion-La Vista assistant Luke Olson helped open the communication after the season.
Vasa said playing for Nebraska Thunder in the summer of 2019 helped with her transition to Class A.
"Papillion is a great fit for me," she said. "I think the teachers and coaches went out of their way to make me feel like I was home and welcomed, and the high level of competition at Papio and Class A is exactly what I need right before college."
Vasa will be the fourth sibling in her family to play college softball. Her older sisters Lauren, Morgan and Molli were prep standouts at Neumann before playing college ball.
"They talked to me about college softball all the time," Vasa said. "If I had a question, I'd FaceTime them or call them, and they'd help me right away."
Vasa is the latest current Papillion-La Vista player to commit to a Division I program. Jordyn Bahl (Oklahoma), Mia Jarecki (South Dakota State) and Brooke Dumont (South Dakota State) also are D-I pledges, while Bahl is ranked the nation's No. 1 prospect by a pair of publications.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
