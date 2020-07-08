After elevating her game in Class A, Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa finds connection with Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recruiting was sort of on the back-burner last year for Maggie Vasa.

After moving from Wahoo, the Papillion-La Vista shortstop needed time to get used to her new surroundings, new teachers, new classmates and a new team.

But any delays in the recruiting process were quickly erased by a big junior season on the softball diamond. Iowa took notice and a relationship was formed. Vasa recently took it a step further by committing to the Hawkeyes.

"When I went to visit Iowa (in the winter), I had an instant connection with the coaches and team, and it's a very academically strong school and I knew that's where I wanted to be," said Vasa, who plans to study criminology.

For Vasa, the recruiting process was unique in that she never took a deep dive into looking or visiting other schools.

"I wasn't really big into looking into other colleges," she said. "I was in the process of moving and getting used to living in a new town, and a new school, and I didn't really focus on the recruiting."