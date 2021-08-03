After changing college dream at a younger age, Norris' Delaney White finds softball home at South Dakota

When Delaney White was little, she had her sights set on a different sport.
"When I was younger I dreamt of playing college volleyball," she said. "But then my love for softball ... kind of changed directions and I wanted to play college softball."
White will realize those aspirations in about a year. The Norris senior infielder announced her commitment to South Dakota softball Monday.
"I am super excited and it's also very relieving," White said.
White landed on South Dakota's radar this summer. Her play in the Tulsa Elite Invitational caught the attention of Coyotes coach Robert Wagner, and he extended an offer while she took a visit to the Vermillion campus at the beginning of July.
White said the campus and athletic facilities caught her attention. She also likes the small-town feel of the school.
That gave South Dakota the edge for White, who also was considering Division II Sioux Falls.
"It was a tougher decision just because I had a great relationship with the Sioux Falls coach," White said. "But South Dakota's facilities, they kind of blew me away."
White was a key cog in Norris' run to a third-place finish at the Class B state tournament last year. She hit .420 with eight homers and 29 RBIs and provided great defense at third base. She also will be one of Norris' top returners in basketball when winter sports roll around.
With her college plans set, White said she's excited about the upcoming season and leading a young and talented Titan squad.
"It's like a huge weight came off my shoulders," White said of her commitment. "When I made that call it meant a lot just to know that I have a home for the next four years."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.