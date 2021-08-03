After changing college dream at a younger age, Norris' Delaney White finds softball home at South Dakota

When Delaney White was little, she had her sights set on a different sport.

"When I was younger I dreamt of playing college volleyball," she said. "But then my love for softball ... kind of changed directions and I wanted to play college softball."

White will realize those aspirations in about a year. The Norris senior infielder announced her commitment to South Dakota softball Monday.

"I am super excited and it's also very relieving," White said.

White landed on South Dakota's radar this summer. Her play in the Tulsa Elite Invitational caught the attention of Coyotes coach Robert Wagner, and he extended an offer while she took a visit to the Vermillion campus at the beginning of July.

White said the campus and athletic facilities caught her attention. She also likes the small-town feel of the school.

That gave South Dakota the edge for White, who also was considering Division II Sioux Falls.

"It was a tougher decision just because I had a great relationship with the Sioux Falls coach," White said. "But South Dakota's facilities, they kind of blew me away."