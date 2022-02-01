After 20 seasons, 579 wins, 4 state titles and countless memories, LSW softball coach Mark Watt to retire

Mark Watt isn't sure yet, but his plans for next fall will likely include some travel with his wife, Ann.
For the first time in 20 years, he won't be in a high school dugout.
Watt announced Tuesday that he is retiring from coaching softball and teaching following this school year. He led the Silver Hawks to four state championships (2008, 2009, 2018 and 2021) and leaves as the all-time winningest softball coach in state history with 579 victories.
Watt, who called pitches for the Silver Hawks, called his final pitch last fall when the Silver Hawks wrapped up their fourth Class A state title with a win over Lincoln East in Hastings. It was a fitting finish to an exceptional career.
"It's not that I wanted to go out on top, but it's nice to be able to go out on top, and I want to leave a program that's in good shape, and it's in really good shape right now," Watt said. "It's a good place to be."
The timing was right, but it was still a hard decision, the coach said.
An ambassador to the sport, Watt was hired as the varsity softball coach when Lincoln Southwest opened its doors in 2002. He then built Southwest into one of the top and more consistent programs in the state.
The Silver Hawks reached state in just their second year of existence, and 14 more trips to Hastings followed, including an active streak of nine. Southwest also had runner-up finishes in 2007, 2011 and 2017.
"That's the hard thing," said Watt, who was the Journal Star's girls coach of the year in 2019. "You get a group of talent, you can rise up and be good for a while, but we've been able to be good for a long time, and we put a lot of effort in developing players and helping players build their skills, and also treat each other the right way, and that seems to have worked."
Watt's storied run with the Silver Hawks included nine Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament titles, eight regular-season conference titles, 13 district championships and the four fun bus rides back home from Hastings.
But Watt will remember the people the most, he says — the players, parents, umpires, opposing coaches and assistant coaches, including Lis Brenden, who is at the top of the list for Watt.
"There's been a lot of talent, but just great people between the players and the parents that have been involved," Watt said. "It's so much fun to have relationships with kids you coached years ago. That's what I'll remember most."
Though Lincoln Southwest will be looking for just its second head softball coach, Watt isn't making a quick exit.
He plans to continue to work with the Southwest players in their offseason workouts until the end of the school year (not long after talking about retiring Tuesday, he had a 4:30 p.m. session planned).
Like he did when the school opened, Watt will continue to look for ways to improve the team until retirement becomes official later this year. He's looking to make those final swings count.
"Coaching is so much fun because you're working together for a common goal, but everyone is putting their heart into it and just being their best selves, and I love that part of it," he said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com.
