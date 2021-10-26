A unique Friday state championship experience brings two titles (from two different schools) to the Bradley home

"I was pretty locked in until after (the game), I called my mom afterward and she told me," Alexis said of what updates she was getting on her older brother.

It was a memorable week for the Bradleys, but also an emotional one for Mike and Stephanie Bradley, the parents, who knew they were in quite a conundrum.

They couldn't be in two places at once. Because this is Kaiden's senior year, they went up to Omaha to watch tennis.

"Deciding where to go was hard," Stephanie said. "You want to be at both of them, but we knew this was (Kaiden's) last tournament event."

That didn't stop the Bradleys from trying to see both.

After they watched Kaiden and Harr win the No. 2 doubles championship and help lift East to a team title, they jumped in the vehicle and steered onto Interstate 80.

"We were wearing our East gear, and then we're changing into our Southwest gear in the car," Mike said.

Hastings was about 2 hours, 30 minutes away, and if Southwest dropped its first game of the day, Mike and Stephanie might be able to catch the back half of the winner-take-all contest against … Lincoln East (of all teams).