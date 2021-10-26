A unique Friday state championship experience brings two titles (from two different schools) to the Bradley home

A game of Wiffle Ball at the Bradley household can get quite competitive.
Alexis Bradley, as foes on the softball field have found out, has a rise ball that's tough to hit. Still, her brother Kaiden is up for the challenge.
"We always have bets that he can hit off of me," Alexis said.
Yup, Alexis and Kaiden like to one-up each other. What siblings don't?
But when the Bradleys left the house on Oct. 15, any good-hearted sibling rivalry was put aside for a unique state championship experience.
That Friday night, each of them came home with gold medals in different sports from different high schools.
Kaiden is a senior tennis player at Lincoln East. That afternoon, he and partner Caden Haar competed as the top seed in No. 2 doubles at the Class A tournament in Omaha.
At the same time, Alexis, a sophomore, was in Hastings playing softball for Lincoln Southwest, which was a victory away from winning a fourth Class A state championship.
When Southwest reached the Friday state final in softball, "We kind of knew that both of us were playing in the state finals," Kaiden said.
The day before was just as busy. Lincoln East was beginning its quest for a boys tennis title, and Southwest was scheduled to play top-ranked Gretna in softball.
"I was pretty locked in until after (the game), I called my mom afterward and she told me," Alexis said of what updates she was getting on her older brother.
It was a memorable week for the Bradleys, but also an emotional one for Mike and Stephanie Bradley, the parents, who knew they were in quite a conundrum.
They couldn't be in two places at once. Because this is Kaiden's senior year, they went up to Omaha to watch tennis.
"Deciding where to go was hard," Stephanie said. "You want to be at both of them, but we knew this was (Kaiden's) last tournament event."
That didn't stop the Bradleys from trying to see both.
After they watched Kaiden and Harr win the No. 2 doubles championship and help lift East to a team title, they jumped in the vehicle and steered onto Interstate 80.
"We were wearing our East gear, and then we're changing into our Southwest gear in the car," Mike said.
Hastings was about 2 hours, 30 minutes away, and if Southwest dropped its first game of the day, Mike and Stephanie might be able to catch the back half of the winner-take-all contest against … Lincoln East (of all teams).
But Southwest jumped to a big lead late — with Bradley, a two-year starter, in the circle — and when it appeared the Silver Hawks were on their way to wrapping up the state title in one game, Mike and Stephanie turned around at the York exit.
Thanks to GameChanger, the parents were able to follow the game from a phone.
By the end of the night, the Bradley household had two state champions.
"It was really special, especially with it being my senior year because we got second the year before," said Kaiden, who also plays baseball.
For Alexis, she called pitching in the state final nerve-wracking. She was originally supposed to go to East, so she was pitching against players she knew. And it was a state final.
The hard-throwing sophomore put those nerves aside and threw the final 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and allowing only one earned run as Southwest rallied from down 5-1 to win 16-7.
Like her brother did moments before in Omaha, Alexis was holding a state championship trophy.
