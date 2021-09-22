A torn labrum was to keep Moira Baxter out all season. Then the LSE senior dug deep and is back in the lineup

It didn't take long for Baxter to regain her hitting form. She credits that to the extra work she put in the hitting cages and a new focus on practices, taking no reps off.

But it was her coach's belief in the senior that put Baxter back on track.

"I think for me it was just gaining my confidence and trust in myself back, and that came a lot from Toni," Baxter said. "Seeing her trust me to be at the top of the lineup after this just happened, it made me a lot more confident."

Baxter, who played her first two seasons at Lincoln Pius X, is one of several seniors in a Southeast lineup that includes Liv Bollen, Katelyn Neumeyer, Maggie Helms, Ella Culhane and Alexis Hubbard.

Though Baxter isn't on the field defensively, Closner said the team relies on her to work with the catchers, talking plays and technique. Baxter remains one of the more vocal players on the team, the coach added.

The next time Baxter, who recently started light throwing again, plans to catch is when she gets to Iowa Western Community College. Until then, she'll continue to set the tone for a dangerous Knight lineup, happy to have a senior season.