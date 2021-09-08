A renewed love for pitching has Iversen turning a big corner, and Wahoo softball on the rise

Through 47-plus innings this season, the junior is carrying a 1.92 ERA. She has struck out 65 (after fanning 79 last year). The biggest improvement is free passes. Iversen walked 47 batters last year. She has walked just six this season, and is staying ahead in counts.

What's led to the big jump? Iversen went all-in on pitching this past summer.

It actually began out of necessity. Her club team, Nebraska Gold, needed arm reinforcements, so she picked up a ton of innings in the circle. With each inning and practice, Iversen got better.

"I just learned to love it a lot more this summer and it made me a lot better as a pitcher," Iversen said.

She also had private lessons with pitching coach Butch McLaren, working on her pitches and mechanics.

"And she is dedicated in our weight room and has gotten a lot stronger," Christen said.

Iversen's athleticism — she also plays basketball — shines in games, Christen said. So much so, Iversen reminds her coach of Taylor Otte, who set numerous records at Wahoo before playing for the Huskers.