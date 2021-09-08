A renewed love for pitching has Iversen turning a big corner, and Wahoo softball on the rise

Autumn Iversen saw Tuesday's softball showdown against Bennington as an opportunity for her and her teammates.
Bennington entered ranked No. 3 in Class B. It has an offensive lineup that has feasted on many pitchers this year. On this night, Badgers pitcher Daisy Lowther was keeping Wahoo's lineup quiet.
That put more on the shoulders of Iversen, Wahoo's ace pitcher and leadoff hitter.
Tough spot to be in? Not for Iversen.
"It's weird but I love pressure situations," she said.
Iversen tossed a gem. She struck out 11 and scattered four hits. Abbey Borchers knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Warriors, now ranked No. 5 in Class B, to a confidence-rocketing 2-1 victory.
The Warriors are 12-1, and Iversen is playing a lead role.
"When she is throwing like that and has that fire, girls follow her and it just amps up her team even more," Wahoo coach Trina Christen said.
Iversen pitches, plays shortstop and leads off. She can alter games in all three areas, but it's her vast improvement as a pitcher that has the Warriors riding high.
Iversen last year pitched a team-high 100-plus innings and finished 7-7 with a 5.28 earned-run average.
Through 47-plus innings this season, the junior is carrying a 1.92 ERA. She has struck out 65 (after fanning 79 last year). The biggest improvement is free passes. Iversen walked 47 batters last year. She has walked just six this season, and is staying ahead in counts.
What's led to the big jump? Iversen went all-in on pitching this past summer.
It actually began out of necessity. Her club team, Nebraska Gold, needed arm reinforcements, so she picked up a ton of innings in the circle. With each inning and practice, Iversen got better.
"I just learned to love it a lot more this summer and it made me a lot better as a pitcher," Iversen said.
She also had private lessons with pitching coach Butch McLaren, working on her pitches and mechanics.
"And she is dedicated in our weight room and has gotten a lot stronger," Christen said.
Iversen's athleticism — she also plays basketball — shines in games, Christen said. So much so, Iversen reminds her coach of Taylor Otte, who set numerous records at Wahoo before playing for the Huskers.
"Their athletic ability, they both have really good vertical leaps … things that aren't necessarily softball related," Christen said. "Those things that they dominate in, I see that in both of them."
Wahoo returned many key contributors from last year's team that fell one game short of the state tournament, including infielders Sidney Smart, Harper Hancock, Kylee Kenning and Becca Wotipka, and catcher Katelyn Urban.
Jaiden Swanson has appeared in six games as a pitcher. With her success, the Warriors don't have to completely rely on Iversen as a pitcher, giving Wahoo a great infield combo (Iversen at short and Smart at second) when Swanson is in the circle.
The Warriors can turn to both Iversen or Swanson when they play multiple games, Christen said.
When it is Iversen's turn to take the ball, the junior expects to come out with a tough rise ball, fire and confidence. She looks forward to the next big opponent.
"I just love going up against those big teams," said Iversen, who is batting .500 with seven homers. "I still know even though I don’t pitch 100% my team is there behind me. I think just trusting my team gives me a lot of confidence on the mound."
