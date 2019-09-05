PAPILLION-LV SOUTH INVITE
Friday's games
At La Vista City Park
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.
Gretna vs. Millard West, noon
Papillion-LV/Southeast loser vs. Gretna/Millard West loser, 2 p.m.
Papillion-LV/Southeast winner vs. Gretna/Millard West winner, 4 p.m.
At Papillion-LV South
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-LV South, 10 a.m.
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Burke, noon
Southwest/Papio South loser vs. Omaha Skutt/Omaha Burke loser, 2 p.m.
Southwest/Papio South winner vs. Omaha Skutt/Omaha Burke winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday's games
Site TBA
7th place, 9 a.m.
5th place, 9 a.m.
3rd place, 11 a.m.
1st place, 11 a.m.
NORFOLK INVITE
Saturday's games
Kearney vs. Columbus, 10 a.m.
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10 a.m.
Columbus vs. Fremont, noon
Norfolk vs. Omaha Marian, noon
Kearney vs. Fremont, 2 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Marian, 2 p.m.
Placement games to follow
AUBURN INVITE
Saturday's games
Falls City vs. Syracuse, 9 a.m.
Raymond Central vs. Auburn, 9 a.m.
Bishop Neumann vs. Southern/Diller-Odell, 9 a.m.
Conestoga vs. Omaha Mercy, 9 a.m.
Falls City/Syracuse loser vs. Raymond Central/Auburn loser, 11 a.m.
Neumann/Southern loser vs. Conestoga/Omaha Mercy loser, 11 a.m.
Falls City/Syracuse winner vs. Raymond Central/Auburn winner, 11 a.m.
Neumann/Southern winner vs. Conestoga/Omaha Mercy winner, 11 a.m.
7th place, 1 p.m.
5th place, 1 p.m.
3rd place, 1 p.m.
1st place, 1 p.m.
FAIRBURY INVITE
Saturday's games
Milford vs. Aurora, 9:30 a.m.
Northwest vs. Freeman, 9:30 a.m.
Fairbury vs. Centennial, 9:30 a.m.
Fillmore Central/EM vs. Hasting SC, 9:30 a.m.
Milford/Aurora loser vs. Northwest/Freeman loser, 11:15 a.m.
Milford/Aurora winner vs. Northwest/Fremont winner, 11:15 a.m.
Fairbury/Centennial loser vs. FCEM/Hastings SC loser, 11:15 a.m.
Fairbury/Centennial winner vs. FCEC/Hastings SC winner, 11:15 a.m.
7th place, 1:30 p.m.
5th place, 1:30 p.m.
3rd place, 1:30 p.m.
1st place, 1:30 p.m.