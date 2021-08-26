A four-hit day vs. Millard North shows Taylor Coleman is finding her fit with Southwest softball team

Taylor Coleman is in her first season at Lincoln Southwest, but you wouldn't know she was the new kid.

On Tuesday against Columbus, she was as loud as anyone in the dugout in cheering on her teammates, Silver Hawks coach Mark Watt said.

A couple of days later, Coleman was just as loud with her bat.

The junior infielder had some clutch hits in the middle innings Thursday against Class A No. 7 Millard North at Doris Bair Complex. Then she added a solo home run for good measure in the No. 1 Silver Hawks' 10-4 victory.

Coleman, a transfer from Lincoln North Star, finished 4-for-4.

"We're looking for consistency and you can't get more consistent than 4-for-4," Watt said.

A perfect day at the plate continues a strong week for Coleman, who homered against Millard West on Monday.

Coleman, who also is learning to play at the hot corner, is a lot calmer at the plate, she notes.