A four-hit day vs. Millard North shows Taylor Coleman is finding her fit with Southwest softball team

Taylor Coleman is in her first season at Lincoln Southwest, but you wouldn't know she was the new kid.
On Tuesday against Columbus, she was as loud as anyone in the dugout in cheering on her teammates, Silver Hawks coach Mark Watt said.
A couple of days later, Coleman was just as loud with her bat.
The junior infielder had some clutch hits in the middle innings Thursday against Class A No. 7 Millard North at Doris Bair Complex. Then she added a solo home run for good measure in the No. 1 Silver Hawks' 10-4 victory.
Coleman, a transfer from Lincoln North Star, finished 4-for-4.
"We're looking for consistency and you can't get more consistent than 4-for-4," Watt said.
A perfect day at the plate continues a strong week for Coleman, who homered against Millard West on Monday.
Coleman, who also is learning to play at the hot corner, is a lot calmer at the plate, she notes.
"I guess for the first few games, being on a new team ... I was really nervous and I was trying to fit in with the team," said Coleman, who can also pitch if the Hawks need another arm. "But now that I got a good relationship with my teammates, and I think we figured out how to work together, I think that kind of went into my hitting (Thursday)."
Coleman drilled a double to open the fourth inning, and that sparked a pair of runs. She added an RBI double in the fifth, then homered in the sixth, immediately after Taylor Korecky hit one over the fence.
"I would say my mentality is better," Coleman said of her at-bats. "Freshman year and sophomore, kind of nervous, got the jitters out and now that I'm a junior I got to step up and show the underclassmen how it should be done."
Southwest also got a strong performance from sophomore pitcher Alexis Bradley, who fanned 10 over six innings of work.
Outside of a pair of two-run homers by sophomore Maci Riedl, the Mustangs (2-4) were unable to string together hits against Bradley.
"Her ball was moving well, she adjusted to what the umpires were asking her to do and just stayed as mentally tough as long as she could," Watt said.
Like Coleman, Bradley showed her mental toughness, too, on a hot early evening.
After giving up a homer to Riedl in the fifth with no outs, Bradley struck out three batters to regain her edge. She worked her way out a 3-0 count to strike out the final batter of the fifth.
After a 3-2 loss to No. 10 Millard West on Monday, the Silver Hawks (4-2) have won three straight ahead of Saturday's LPS Softball Classic.
"We felt like it took to the middle of the first game (against Columbus) on Tuesday to kind of find ourselves, but I feel like this is a growing team," Watt said. "We lost some good leaders from last year and every year you got to build up the belief that you can do it.
"It's nice to see people stepping up to leadership roles."
