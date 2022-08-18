A coaching reunion, eight-inning thriller and more observations from Day 1 of high school season

After spending three seasons together, Toni Closner and Jana Becher sat in opposite dugouts Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.

“I had to kind of watch sometimes on the way I gave signals,” Closner cracked.

Closner is Southeast's head coach and Becher is in her first year in charge of Lincoln High's program. On Thursday, it was Closner's Knights who rolled to a 14-2 win to kick off a doubleheader.

"I think it's great and I love seeing someone I used to coach with in a head coaching role," Closner said. "It's good to see more coaches being able to develop kids and it's great for Lincoln High's program. … She really cares about the kids and building up that program.”

The Links showed optimism early, as Brittyn Schutz singled on the first pitch of the game and later scored. Then Lyrik Harris smacked a solo home run in her first-ever varsity at-bat to give Lincoln High a 2-0 lead.

“Toni's team has a lot of experience,” Becher said. “A lot of kids on my team are coming from 14U or fall ball from Class C or Class B teams. I just need to focus on teaching them the game in general and the fundamentals to grow and develop. We went out there and tried to do what we can.

"We have a lot of new starters and a lot of young starters. It was about trying to get comfortable. Because of the heat advisory, we didn't even get to practice for two of the days of practice. What they did today I'm extremely proud of them.”

Lincoln Southeast was led by two-hit performances from Ava Neumayer and Addilyn Foley.

But even with the large margin of victory, Closner still found something the Knights needed to work on moving forward.

“We have a lot of young kids stepping up when we need them too,” Closner said. “I would like to see them be a little more aggressive from the get-go and when we get down at the beginning to not seem so defeated. Overall, as young as they are they are doing a really good job of stepping up to the plate.”

Other Thursday quick hits

Two other city teams — Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Pius X — were in action at Doris Bair Complex on Thursday. Below are a few observations from those games.

Poised and patient: Southwest railled twice to take down Norfolk 4-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

The defending Class A state champions needed a late score to tie the game at 1-1, forcing extra innings. After the Panthers took a 3-1 lead in the eighth, Southwest rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by Delaney Madson's key hit.

“That was a lot of fun,” Lincoln Southwest coach Mitch Ohoutka said. “To rally for three (runs) in that last inning, that took a lot of heart.”

Behind Chapman, Bolts earn win: Lincoln Pius X's Mollie Chapman struck out six batters in the Bolts' 9-5 win over Kearney.

The Pius X trio of Hayley Lutjeharms, Skylar Mailander and Elle Ackermann each had two RBIs.

Caliber defense: Norfolk may have lost the season opener in extra innings to Southwest, but the Panthers showed fight against one of Class A's best. The Panthers committed just one error but played a sound defensive game that put pressure on the defending champs.