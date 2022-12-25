2022 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Softball

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:
First team
Position, name, school, yr.
P, Jordan Bussey, East, sr.
P, Samantha Bank, Southwest, sr.
C, Piper Ruhl, North Star, jr.
IF, Aubriana Krieser, North Star, sr.
IF, Berkley Hatten, East, so.
IF, Taylor Coleman, Southwest, sr.
IF, Sara Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, jr.
OF, Mackenzie Mlnarik, Southwest, sr.
OF, Taylor Korecky, Southwest, sr.
OF, Mackenzie Harrel, Pius X, sr.
DP, Madison Adams, East, jr.
DP, Makinley Thomas, Lincoln High, sr.
DP, Delaney Bell, East, jr.
Second team
Name, school, yr.
P, Sydney Chubbuck, North Star, jr.
P, Molly Chapman, Pius X, sr.
C, Kirsten Petersen, Northeast, jr.
IF, Kooper Barnes, East, so.
IF, Hayley Lutjeharms, Pius X, jr.
IF, Bree Woodward, Northeast, sr.
IF, Reagan Vokoun, Southwest, so.
OF, Mary Beth Hart, Southwest, so.
OF, Ashlyn Lutz, Northeast, so.
OF, Sydney Walz, East, jr.
DP, Ava Neumayer, Southeast, so.
DP, Kynzee McFadden, Northwest, so.
DP, Brittyn Schutz, Lincoln High, sr.
Honorary captain: Jordan Bussey, East.