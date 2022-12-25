 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
SOFTBALL

2022 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Softball

  • 0
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 9.30

Lincoln East's Morgan Adams hits a single in the first game of a doubleheader against Lincoln Southwest on Sept. 30 at Doris Bair Complex.

 Journal Star file photo

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:

First team

Position, name, school, yr.

P, Jordan Bussey, East, sr.

P, Samantha Bank, Southwest, sr.

C, Piper Ruhl, North Star, jr.

IF, Aubriana Krieser, North Star, sr.

IF, Berkley Hatten, East, so.

IF, Taylor Coleman, Southwest, sr.

IF, Sara Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, jr.

OF, Mackenzie Mlnarik, Southwest, sr.

OF, Taylor Korecky, Southwest, sr.

OF, Mackenzie Harrel, Pius X, sr.

People are also reading…

DP, Madison Adams, East, jr.

DP, Makinley Thomas, Lincoln High, sr.

DP, Delaney Bell, East, jr.

Second team

Name, school, yr.

P, Sydney Chubbuck, North Star, jr.

P, Molly Chapman, Pius X, sr.

C, Kirsten Petersen, Northeast, jr.

IF, Kooper Barnes, East, so.

IF, Hayley Lutjeharms, Pius X, jr.

IF, Bree Woodward, Northeast, sr.

IF, Reagan Vokoun, Southwest, so.

OF, Mary Beth Hart, Southwest, so.

OF, Ashlyn Lutz, Northeast, so.

OF, Sydney Walz, East, jr.

DP, Ava Neumayer, Southeast, so.

DP, Kynzee McFadden, Northwest, so.

DP, Brittyn Schutz, Lincoln High, sr.

Honorary captain: Jordan Bussey, East.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Life in the Red: Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News