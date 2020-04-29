2020 Journal Star girls coach of year: Petersen puts his own stamp on storied Monarch softball program

"We had been in some pressure situations, but not like that," Petersen said. "We talked to them all year about that. You never know when it's going to happen or if it's going to happen, but you have to prepare like it's going to happen. When it happens, you're going to have to react."

The 2019 season produced another banner for one of the state's most successful high school sports programs.

Softball was introduced as an NSAA-sanctioned sport in 1993 and Papillion-La Vista hasn't missed a state tournament. It won 10 straight championships from 1995-2004. Petersen, who took over for program architect Michael Govig in 2007, has been at the helm for four state titles (2007, 2010, 2017 and 2019). The Monarchs are 106-4 over the past three seasons.

Petersen took over seeking a proper balance — continue some of the Monarchs' traditions while finding new ways to push the program forward. He said it was important to maintain a high level of success.

"I handled it in a way where I was not going to disrespect in any way that tradition and what had been accomplished, but I found out very quickly that one of the biggest things that I would tell coaches is, you are who you are," Petersen said. "You can't try to be somebody else as it relates to a coach.