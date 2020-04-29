2020 Journal Star girls coach of year: Petersen puts his own stamp on storied Monarch softball program

With multiple Division I and II recruits on the softball roster, Papillion-La Vista was gushing with talent.
But there was a more impressive trait with the 2019 Monarchs.
Fueled by falling one win short of a Class A state title the year before, the Papillion-La Vista players approached every game, every inning and every pitch with an unwavering amount of focus.
"A good word for them would be determination," Papillion-La Vista coach Todd Petersen said. "They were determined to let that (losing in state final) not happen again, and they really did it in a way where they didn't jump ahead or look ahead. Everybody talks about that, but it's not that easy to do."
The Monarchs won their 15th state championship, and second in three years. They became the first Class A team to go undefeated.
36-0.
More impressive, the Monarchs never trailed in any of those games. They won the majority of them by mercy rule, including all four state tournament contests (43-2).
After leading Papillion-La Vista on a historic run, Petersen is the Journal Star's 2020 high school girls coach of the year.
"I think the potential was there to do that," Petersen said of the team's dominant run. "Talented team, good kids, good students, great athletes. It kind of had a little bit of everything. For me as a coach, I really couldn't have asked for anything more."
Papillion-La Vista entered the 2019 season as the favorite to win a state title, and though the coaches and players didn't talk much about it, the pieces were in place to take another swing at history.
Oklahoma recruit Jordyn Bahl dominated in the circle (27-0, 0.15 ERA, 299 strikeouts) and at the plate (.581 BA, 22 homers, 59 RBIs). Catcher Brooke Dumont, second baseman Mia Jarecki and shortstop Maggie Vasa had Super-State seasons, too. The lineup from top to bottom was strong, giving Bahl many early leads to work with, and Bailee Lampman aided Bahl in pitching duties.
The key to maintaining a high level of determination started at practices as coaches found new ways and competitions to push the players. If they were challenged harder and harder each day, it would reflect in the games, Petersen says.
The Monarchs had a similar trajectory toward perfection in 2018, heading into the state final against Lincoln Southwest unbeaten. The Silver Hawks beat Papio twice, using big momentum swings to deny the Monarchs a state title and an unbeaten season.
"We had been in some pressure situations, but not like that," Petersen said. "We talked to them all year about that. You never know when it's going to happen or if it's going to happen, but you have to prepare like it's going to happen. When it happens, you're going to have to react."
The 2019 season produced another banner for one of the state's most successful high school sports programs.
Softball was introduced as an NSAA-sanctioned sport in 1993 and Papillion-La Vista hasn't missed a state tournament. It won 10 straight championships from 1995-2004. Petersen, who took over for program architect Michael Govig in 2007, has been at the helm for four state titles (2007, 2010, 2017 and 2019). The Monarchs are 106-4 over the past three seasons.
Petersen took over seeking a proper balance — continue some of the Monarchs' traditions while finding new ways to push the program forward. He said it was important to maintain a high level of success.
"I handled it in a way where I was not going to disrespect in any way that tradition and what had been accomplished, but I found out very quickly that one of the biggest things that I would tell coaches is, you are who you are," Petersen said. "You can't try to be somebody else as it relates to a coach.
"It took me awhile to realize that because if you try to do it as somebody else or try to do something different, that's just not you, kids pick that up in a minute. That doesn't mean you don't get better as a coach or learn things, or modify your style."
Petersen said there are multiple ways to maintain a strong program, and it starts with consistency.
* "Being organized, having a plan, a high-level plan or vision," the coach says.
* A coaching staff that meshes well together and brings different strengths and backgrounds to the table provides a boost. Petersen's staff includes longtime assistant Clint Hoelscher, former Husker baseball player Dan Johnston, Luke Olson and former softball players Jordan Van Roy, Amanda Butera and Kirsten Dargy.
* Of course, it helps to have players with great ability. More importantly, Petersen says, the Monarchs seek players who are passionate about softball.
"I think that's probably the biggest thing is the kids, they want to be good and they want to get better and they want to succeed," he added.
Petersen's coaching career started near his hometown of Wisner. He coached Little League baseball in Beemer. He arrived at Papillion-La Vista as a high school math teacher and assistant baseball coach under Jim Thomas before coaching the Monarchs' boys cross country team.
After getting out of teaching and coaching, Petersen returned to coaching — club softball — when his daughters started playing youth sports. He later joined Govig's staff as an assistant coach before being promoted to head coach two years later.
"I've been lucky to have a lot of great people that I've learned from, and from people, when I was a kid, that taught me my passion for sports," said Petersen, who also serves as a program director for the Nebraska Thunder softball program. "My parents, they were always great support for me."
Petersen's favorite part of coaching is working with young people, watching them get better and develop. And there's the competitive side of it that got him into coaching in the first place in Wisner.
"The butterflies-in-your-stomach feeling that comes with it," Petersen said. "I would totally miss that if I wasn't coaching."
Petersen also credits the success to his family, including his wife, Shelly; his daughters Marlee, Katie and Dani; and his stepdaughters Breeanna and Dani.
"I wouldn't be where I'm at or be as lucky as I am without the support of my wife and children," Petersen said.
