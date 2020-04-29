2020 Journal Star girls coach of year: Other notable coaching performances in 2019-20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Papillion-La Vista's Todd Petersen is the Journal Star's 2020 girls coach of the year. Here's a look at some other notable coaching performaces:

Kari Jo Alfs, BDS (volleyball): Led the Eagles to back-to-back Class D-2 state championships. BDS outlasted Humphrey St. Francis in five sets to cap a 30-4 season.

John Larsen, Crete (basketball): When adversity finally hit the Cardinals, they had an answer, rebounding from their only loss to clinch a state berth before outlasting Norris in overtime and Northwest in triple overtime in Lincoln. For Crete, it was championship No. 2. For Larsen, it was title No. 10.

Ryan Psota, Lincoln Pius X (basketball): The Thunderbolts (26-1) lost only one game en route to winning the school’s first Class A state championship. The Bolts peaked at the right time, producing three impressive wins at Pinnacle Bank Arena, including a 45-37 victory against Lincoln East in the final.

Renee Saunders, Omaha Skutt (volleyball): Once they got NU recruit Lindsay Krause back, the SkyHawks dominated the competition and won their fifth straight state championship. Skutt finished 34-5.