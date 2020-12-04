2020 All-City fall sports: Softball

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:
First team
Name, school, year
P | Bailey Selvage, Southwest, jr.
P | Campbell Petrick, East, jr.
C | Lyndsey Roth, North Star, sr.
INF | Morgan Adams, East, jr.
INF | Ashley Smetter, Southwest, jr.
INF | Emma Hain, Southwest, sr.
INF | Skylar Pieper, Southwest, sr.
OF | Zoie Armstrong, East, sr.
OF | Kyrah Dailey, North Star, sr.
OF | Aubrey Bruning, Southeast, sr.
DP | Karis Gifford, Southeast, sr.
DP | Madison Divis, Southwest, jr.
Second team
P | Sam Bank, Southwest, so.
P | Aubriana Krieser, North Star, so.
C | Moira Baxter, Southeast, jr.
INF | Rylan Ewoldt, Southeast, sr.
INF | Alivya Bollen, Southeast, jr.
INF | Whitnee Curry, East, sr.
INF | Jaydan Shigley, East, sr.
OF | Josi Solano, Southwest, sr.
OF | Maggie Helms, Southeast, sr.
OF | Mackenzi Harrel, Pius X, so.
DP | Kylie Shottenkirk, North Star, sr.
DP | Sarah Iburg, Pius X, fr.
Honorary captain: Ashley Smetter, Southwest.
A look back at 2020 first-team Super-Staters
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!