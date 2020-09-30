12 teams competing at HAC softball tournament, but only four will be given shot at the crown

The Heartland Athletic Conference softball tournament will have an unusual look this year.

The conference added Columbus, meaning there are now 12 squads.

However, the HAC will not follow a traditional 12-team, four-team-bye bracket for Saturday's tournament in Kearney.

Instead, the tournament will be divided into three pools, and only the Pool A teams — the top four-seeded schools — will be given the opportunity to play for a tournament championship. Seeding was determined by NSAA wild-card points.

No. 3 Lincoln Southwest, No. 9 Norfolk, No. 8 Lincoln Southeast and No. 7 Lincoln North Star will have a shot at the HAC title. The other eight teams will be divided into two consolation pools.

Lincoln East, ranked No. 4 in Class A, will be in Pool B.

The first games will start at 10 a.m. and the championship game is scheduled to follow at noon.

The schedule:

Pool A: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 10 a.m.; Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.; championship and consolation games, noon.