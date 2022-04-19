With a renewed focus on defense, Southwest dominates North Star as subdistricts loom

Last week, the Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team suffered just its second loss of the season, a 2-1 result to Class B No. 3 Omaha Skutt, which the Silver Hawks chalked up to defensive inconsistencies.

“Not marking well enough in the midfield, and they did a really good job of pressuring our mids, which is who we kind of try to build to, and we didn’t for them,” Southwest coach Derek Scheich said.

On Tuesday, it was clear the Silver Hawks had worked on correcting that.

Southwest dominated North Star in a 7-1 win at Seacrest Field behind four unanswered goals in the first half.

Sophomore Caedmon Schwanke scored two goals in the first half. His first one was in the 15th minute just outside the left hash mark nearly 13 yards out into the bottom left corner. Nearly 10 minutes later, Schwanke scored from the same area.

“We said after that loss we were going to come back even better, and we did that,” Schwanke said.

Tanner Novosad, also a sophomore, added his second goal in the second half, further highlighting the Silver Hawks' youth movement.

Southwest's final goal, however, was scored by senior leader Brayden Kramer.

“Started off a little slow which has been an issue for us but we picked up the tempo and obviously put some in the back of the net this evening,” Scheich said.

Southwest’s only other loss of the season came at the hands of No. 7 Lincoln East last month.

Scheich said there are a few areas he’d like to see improved in the 11 days before subdistricts but that he’s hoping to see a similar win streak to end this season.

“Finishing can always improve despite the score tonight,” Scheich said. “We can be more clinical. Just need to make sure we’re connecting passes properly in the back because we gave the ball back quite a bit, which is a concern. … Hopefully, we use the loss against Skutt as another kind of springboard for the remainder of the season.”

Lincoln Southwest (9-2) will look to extend its win streak Thursday in a home match against No. 10 Lincoln Southeast

North Star’s lone goal of the evening came on a penalty kick by Angel Arellanes. Southwest’s goalkeeper blocked the initial shot, but Arellanes made it on a second attempt from 5 yards out.

The Gators (3-8) will look to rebound against North Platte in a home match on Friday.

