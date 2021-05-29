Weber's record 48 goals 'kind of racked up' for Super-State captain

“To be honest, when I got to 28, the number I had my sophomore year, I wasn’t even thinking about the amount of goals I was scoring,” Weber said. “Game to game, you’re playing the game to help your team win. They kind of racked up.”

Weber had success thanks to a mix of outstanding athleticism, soccer skill and hard work.

Hawkins has worked with Weber both during high school practices and some individual training sessions.

“Every time you give her a mark to hit like, ‘Hey I want you to juggle this amount,’ or ‘I want you to sprint within this time,’ I don’t think there has ever been a time where she hasn’t met the goal I’ve given her, which is sort of remarkable,” Hawkins said. “Her pursuit of excellence is just phenomenal.”

Hawkins had been hearing about Weber many years before high school because of what she was doing in club soccer.

“There’s a lot of people that know about Sarah Weber, and I would certainly go on record as her definitely being one of the best female players I’ve ever coached,” Hawkins said.