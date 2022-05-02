'We were just having fun in the rain': Norris holds off Lincoln Lutheran/RC in subdistrict semifinal

CRETE — The weather was bad on Monday — rain and a wind-chill of 33 degrees — so the Norris boys soccer team didn’t mess around in its postseason match against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.

The Titans scored twice in the first seven minutes of the B-4 subdistrict semifinal match and went on to win 2-1 at Doane College.

Next, Norris will play Crete in the championship match at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Crete beat Beatrice 7-1.

With Norris sitting 16th in Class B in wild-card points, the Titans may need to win the subdistrict to qualify for the district final round Saturday, which includes the eight subdistrict champions and eight wild-card qualifiers.

Norris (8-8) has made a late surge with five wins in its last six matches.

Norris’ first goal came just 36 seconds into the match. It was an own goal after a Lincoln Lutheran player knocked the ball into his own goal in a frantic play in front of the net.

Then, Norris junior Davis Tetrick scored six minutes later for a 2-0 lead when he knocked in a deflected ball in front of the net. It was his seventh goal of the season.

Norris peppered the goal with shots for much of the opening 15 minutes of the match.

“It was electric,” Tetrick said. “We were just having fun in the rain. Until it gets cold it’s a good time.”

Later in the first half, Lincoln Lutheran got some shots off, and shots can be tricky to save for the goalies when the ball is wet. But Norris goalie Gabe Schroeder made a couple of solid saves to get the win.

The Warriors’ Bo Claridge scored with 18 minutes left in the second half, but the Warriors couldn’t get the tying goal.

Tetrick said Norris had to be strong in some really cold conditions.

“It’s more mental than physical, and not giving up,” Tetrick said. “Like when they put that goal in on us, you can’t give up.”

The wet ball can make it scary for the goalies when trying to make a save. But Schroeder got lots of practice in the rain on Saturday.

“On Saturday when it was pouring we were just ripping shots at him, and skipping the ball at him and trying to get him used to tracking the ball,” Norris coach Scott Hakel said. “He’s a solid keeper. We’re going to miss him next year. I thought he did a great job. That (Lincoln Lutheran) goal, it was a breakdown on defense, and I don’t blame him at all for that.”

Lincoln Lutheran has a 6-5 record, which was a big improvement after winning just one match last season.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

