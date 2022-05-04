'We’re more of a family': Southeast girls improve by five wins and make state

A lot of sport teams talk about being a family, but Lincoln Southeast girls soccer coach Liz Kremer feels like that’s especially true of the Knights this year.

For sure there is something special about Southeast right now. The Knights having gone from nine wins and a loss in the district semifinals last season to 14 wins and likely one of the top four seeds for the Class A state tournament.

On Wednesday the third-ranked Knights scored two goals in the opening six minutes of the match and went on to beat North Platte 4-0 in the A-3 district championship match at Seacrest Field.

It’s been a special two days for girls soccer in Lincoln, with four Capital City teams winning district championships to make state — Lincoln East, Southwest, Southeast and Lincoln Pius X. It’s the first time since 2014 that East, Southeast and Southwest have each made it to state in the same year.

Southeast has a nine-match winning streak, including five straight shutouts.

This season the players were older, had worked harder during offseason conditioning and are more skilled. But Kremer also credits the teams’ senior leaders for the five-win improvement.

“They have done everything to make the team feel really connected,” Kremer said. “The biggest thing is that we are a family, and we feel like a family and we play like it. And that word gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never quite been a part of a group like this that they truly mean those words and they support one another on and off field.”

Senior Corynne Olsen agrees with her coach.

“I think the connection is there a lot more. We’re more of a family,” Olsen said. “We worked hard and kept building up and up.”

The Knights’ first goal came just 1 minute, 45 seconds into the match when Tayah Ryan took a pass from Samantha Searcey and scored in front of the goal. Just four minutes later Southeast scored again when Olsen scored to make it 2-0.

The Knights got the great start they wanted.

“At the end of the first half we had 14 shots on goal, which is just nuts in a district championship,” Kremer said.

The Knights dominated in shots 27-3.

In the second half, Rachel Warrick added a goal to make it 3-0, and Olsen finished the scoring with her second goal of the match.

Southeast last made state in 2019. Kremer is in her second year as head coach — she got hired during 2020 and had to meet the team for the first time over Zoom during the pandemic — and is taking a team to state for the first time as a head coach. The former Liz Sundberg played soccer at Lincoln Southwest and one season at Nebraska.

Kremer is excited to take a team to state.

“It doesn’t feel like I’ve done a whole lot,” Kremer said. “I’ve asked a lot of the girls, so I feel like it’s not really me. It’s 100% all of them, and them buying into what I’ve asked of them and how I’ve tried to create this family dynamic for them.”

Olsen said Kremer has done more than she knows.

“She’s a very good motivator,” Olsen said. “She always has the best words to give us and she knows what to tell us, and what we need. She knows soccer really well. She’s just overall the best coach ever.”

