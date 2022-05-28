Watch now: Super-State captains Samaya Hogg and Brett Perkins shined on the big stage at state tournament

More so than many high school sports, soccer really ramps up when state tournament time comes.

When it comes time for state, the competition is usually intense, and many of the best players in are there.

And that’s when the large crowds show up, with more than 3,000 spectators for some matches. Soccer matches on a Tuesday night in April when it’s 50 degrees and raining aren’t big draws.

But when the state tournament comes, and the JV and reserve soccer players and other students aren’t as busy, the fans show up in downtown Omaha and make up large student sections.

The honorary captains of the Lincoln Journal Star's Super-State soccer team got to experience that electric atmosphere at state while helping their teams reach the state championship matches earlier this month.

The boys captain is Gretna midfielder Brett Perkins. He scored four goals during the Class A state tournament. The girls captain is Lincoln Southeast goalie Samaya Hogg, who played two remarkable matches at Morrison Stadium to help the Knights reach the Class A championship match.

The all-state soccer teams were selected based on nomination forms received from 84 coaches across the state and the observations of Journal Star reporters.

The state tournament is played at one of the best college soccer stadiums in the nation at Creighton University. For the semifinals and finals, the seating is often full and fans surround the field on all four sides.

Getting to play in a state semifinal or final match is “way different" from the rest of the season, Perkins said.

“It’s so cool, and it’s such a great opportunity to be able to have in high school,” Perkins said.

Hogg got to experience something few high school players do when Southeast’s match against Omaha Marian in the state semifinals went to a shootout. That’s when most of the students moved from the regular seating behind the team bench to the area right above the goal. There were hundreds of students right above her reacting to each kick.

“Walking up to the goal with all of those fans behind you, even the Marian ones, it was just unbelievable,” Hogg said.

During regulation and overtime, Marian was peppering the Southeast goalie with shots, but Hogg kept turning them away. Then in the shootout, she clinched the win with a diving save to her left to stop an Omaha Marian shot. Southeast won the match 1-0.

A few days before that in the first round, she made 12 saves as Southeast beat Omaha Westside 1-0 in overtime. After that match, Southeast coach Liz Kremer said Hogg had just played the “game of her life.”

Hogg started playing goalie when she was 8 years old. She loves the pressure that comes with playing the position.

“Just being the last person there, you just have to know that the team relies on you at that point,” Hogg said. “It feels good when you make the saves. And obviously when you don’t it kind of hurts.”

Her favorite saves to make are the ones when she’s one-on-one against the shooter, and the field player has the advantage. It’s fun to keep them from scoring.

“You kind of crush them a little bit,” she said.

Hogg’s freshman season got canceled, but she started right away on varsity as a sophomore. The junior has committed to play college soccer at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The coaches there found Hogg at a club soccer tournament in Arizona and were one of the first schools to recruit her.

When she’s not playing, Hogg is a goalie coach for players ages 7 to 12. She likes that she can be a role model that’s closer to the player’s age than most coaches.

Perkins was part of one of the most stunning results in state tournament history, when Gretna crushed Omaha Westside 8-0 in the championship. He scored two goals that night.

The season was special because his younger brother, Maguire, is also on the team. Maguire is also on the Super-State team.

Perkins previously played baseball and basketball, but there was always something special about soccer to him. Many of his best memories and closest friends are from soccer.

“I don’t know what else I would do without it,” he said.

On his high school team, there are three players that Perkins is also club teammates with at Gretna Elite Academy.

There was a lot of talent on Gretna’s high school team this season, but that doesn’t always lead to championships. Perkins said the seniors and captains worked hard to make sure the Dragons were able to blend all of that talent and have success.

“I feel like there hasn’t been many high school teams that can say they’ve had that much talent,” Perkins said. “I mean, five Super-State kids on one team is insane.”

His favorite goals to score are on free kicks. Like a basketball player practicing free throws, Perkins has spent many hours outside of regular practice working on free kicks.

“I work on them so much, and to be able to pull them off in a game, it just makes it feel like my work is worth it,” he said.

