Watch Now: Southwest's Nolan Fuelberth unafraid to face penalty kicks, and saving his best for last

Players from Nebraska high schools getting recruited to play goalie for a NCAA Division I college is rare. Fuelberth is believed to be the first since 2008. While college teams might have 10 midfielders on the roster, they usually only have three or four goalies.

“In college men’s soccer you’re not just competing with players from the U.S. It’s an international market,” Scheich said. “So a lot of these Division I coaches are going overseas to find players that maybe don’t quite make it professionally, or they wash out of the academies in Europe. The supply of goalkeepers available to the amount of positions available is a very big ratio. So for a kid from Nebraska to get that kind of offer is a pretty big deal.”

One of the Southwest’s biggest wins of the season was a 1-0 shootout victory against Omaha Skutt when Fuelberth made two saves in the shootout.

“I wasn’t surprised because in training we take penalties once or twice a week and he always saves at least two or three of them, much to the chagrin of our players,” Scheich said. “For him to get two was crucial for us in winning that match.”

