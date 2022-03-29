Watch now: Southeast girls soccer takes down No. 2 East for biggest win under Kremer

As far as early-season wins go, they don’t get much better than this for the Lincoln Southeast girls soccer team.

Unranked Southeast beat No. 2 Lincoln East 2-1 on Tuesday at Seacrest Field.

It was a win against a city rival and comes just one season after East blasted Southeast 6-1 in a regular-season match.

That’s a massive turnaround.

“We were frustrated last year, and we really wanted to come back and get revenge,” Southeast senior Tayah Ryan said. “That didn’t feel good getting beat 6-1, so we wanted to come out and beat them.”

Southeast improved to 4-0, but this was the first win against a ranked team. This is the biggest win for the program in Liz (Sundberg) Kremer’s two seasons as head coach. Southeast had a 9-5 record last season.

Adding to how good the win felt was how the Knights did it.

The Knights gave up a 1-0 lead when East’s Kayma Carpenter scored on a penalty kick with 16 minutes left in the second half to tie the match.

But just two minutes later Southeast regained the lead.

“To not check out of the game and feel like it’s over, and to stay together, it’s awesome to watch,” Kremer said.

Ryan scored the goal for a 2-1 lead. She found some space up the right wing, took a pass from Sam Searcey and drilled a shot to the far corner of the goal. It was her third goal of the season.

East frantically tried to tie the match in the final three minutes, but Southeast held them off, including one last save by goalie Samaya Hogg with 16 seconds remaining.

In the first half, Southeast scored just 12 minutes into the match with Rachel Warrick getting the goal on a great shot from 10 yards.

Southeast went into the match knowing that East (3-1) is one of the top teams in the state.

“We’ve seen now that we can match it,” Kremer said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

