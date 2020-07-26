Watch Now: Omaha Skutt wins unofficial state soccer championship in Cornhusker State Games shootout

The Skyhawks trailed for most of the championship match before freshman Tyler Phillips tied the match with about 12 minutes left in regulation.

Papio South had taken the lead in the first half on a goal by Andre Santa Maria.

Omaha Skutt made all of its kicks in the shootout, by Caleb Vos, Andrew Davison, Zach Ourada, Aidan Trumm and Schendt.

And goalie Zach Weis made a save in the second round of the five-round shootout that allowed the Skyhawks to win.

“It was a great shot,” Weis said. “He opened his hips a little bit to that side, and I knew from there where he was going and I just got over there in time. It was super-exciting to get the boys ahead.”

Weis was also the goalie when Skutt won the Class B state championship last year in a shootout against Columbus.

Weis said it was fun to get the guys back together.

“It was great to get back out here after having sat at home for three months, pretty much,” Weis said.

Skutt coach Justin Zabawa said that when the season began in March, the goal was to win back-to-back state championships.