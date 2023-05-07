Lincoln Southeast boys soccer player Immanuel Wayoro has an extreme passion for the sport.

That passion has led the junior midfielder on a quest to be the best player he can be, which means additional training outside of team practice. He can juggle the ball on his foot over and over again. On Sundays, he goes down to the fields on the UNL campus and practices free kicks. He watches his favorite players on TV.

“I love how it takes a whole team to win a game,” Wayoro said.

He also drives to Omaha to practice with the Gretna Elite Academy club team.

His years of work helped lead to a remarkable moment last week when Wayoro scored the goal that sent Southeast to the state tournament.

The Knights beat Omaha Bryan 2-1 in overtime in the district championship, which Southeast needed to win to advance to the state tournament.

The tournament begins Monday, and all 28 matches will be played at Morrison Stadium in Omaha over eight days. Southeast plays Papillion-La Vista South at 2 p.m. Monday.

Wayoro’s father played soccer growing up in France and had his son kicking around a ball when he was 3 years old.

As a freshman, Wayoro attended Lincoln Southwest and played on the junior varsity team. He transferred to Southeast as a sophomore and made varsity.

Wayoro’s game-winning goal in the district championship came with eight minutes remaining in overtime.

It was an elite goal — a blast from about 25 yards that looped over the defenders and flew into the top right corner of the goal before the goalie had time to reach it.

“The keeper was more on the left side of the goal, and I knew I was capable of bending it near post, so that’s what I did,” Wayoro said.

At first glance, Wayoro didn’t know if he’d be able to score when Southeast was awarded a free kick.

“Initially I was going to have my teammate just play the ball into the box and serve it in for a header because it seemed pretty far,” Wayoro said. “When I went behind the ball I thought it was far, but I knew what I was capable of and knew that I could get it on target. I had to take a chance, because I didn’t want to regret that. So I just took it, and I scored.”

That set off a wild celebration from the fans in the student section, as seen on a video of the goal posted on Twitter. That video has been viewed more than 5,000 times (at least 10 times apiece by both Wayoro and this reporter).

Wayoro is one of the top players in the city this season and leads the Knights with 13 goals and three assists.

Southeast was the first team to beat Southwest this season, in its fifth match, and Wayoro scored twice in that 3-1 win.

Coach Marco Sapian is in his first year at Southeast but had coached against Wayoro in club soccer.

“Honestly, I would say that he’s one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen,” Sapien said.

In that district final, Wayoro had played well but couldn't convert in regulation.

“I was honestly pretty gutted that he hadn’t scored yet,” Sapien said. “So for him to score in that moment late in the game really just epitomized the game he was having. For him to score and be the hero really exemplified what he’s done for the team.”

Southeast (13-3) is winning with a few players who transferred from Southwest. Starting goalie Drew Arehart was at Southwest last year, as was forward Justin Fanton. Fanton has nine assists, and with one more would tie the school record for assists in a season.

Sapien is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and teaches social studies at Goodrich Middle School.

He is enjoying his first year as a high school coach.

“It’s really special to be able to influence all three teams in our program and watch those teams and work with those coaches,” he said.