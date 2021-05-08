Wahl's hat trick helps power Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls into state soccer tournament

With a spot in the state soccer tournament so close to happening, the Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls didn’t mess around Saturday.

Lincoln Lutheran scored two goals in the first 15 minutes of the district final match, and that was all the sixth-seeded Warriors needed during a 6-0 win against 11th seed Columbus Lakeview at Lincoln Lutheran.

The win sends Lincoln Lutheran to state, where it will play on Friday.

Sophomore Jamison Wahl scored three goals.

“She’s a scorer,” said Lincoln Lutheran coach Dave Gosselin. “She just wants it, and that’s a characteristic of all of our forwards. Once they get in the (penalty) box they’re going for it.”

It was Wahl’s second hat trick of the season. Sierra Springer, Shanae Bergt, and Jordan Ernstmeyer also scored.

The Warriors were able to score several goals close to the net by finishing off crosses from the wing, or on short drop back passes.

“We have a lot of speed, and good teamwork and connections,” Wahl said.

Wahl and Springer are tied for the team lead in goals with 18.