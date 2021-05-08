Wahl's hat trick helps power Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls into state soccer tournament

With a spot in the state soccer tournament so close to happening, the Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls didn’t mess around Saturday.
Lincoln Lutheran scored two goals in the first 15 minutes of the district final match, and that was all the sixth-seeded Warriors needed during a 6-0 win against 11th seed Columbus Lakeview at Lincoln Lutheran.
The win sends Lincoln Lutheran to state, where it will play on Friday.
Sophomore Jamison Wahl scored three goals.
“She’s a scorer,” said Lincoln Lutheran coach Dave Gosselin. “She just wants it, and that’s a characteristic of all of our forwards. Once they get in the (penalty) box they’re going for it.”
It was Wahl’s second hat trick of the season. Sierra Springer, Shanae Bergt, and Jordan Ernstmeyer also scored.
The Warriors were able to score several goals close to the net by finishing off crosses from the wing, or on short drop back passes.
“We have a lot of speed, and good teamwork and connections,” Wahl said.
Wahl and Springer are tied for the team lead in goals with 18.
Lincoln Lutheran is one of the smallest schools in the state with a soccer team. Five players come from Raymond Central for the co-op team, which is the most that have played soccer since the co-op began.
The Warriors have succeeded with a mix of a few experienced players and a lot of young talent.
“We’ve got two seniors, Lauren Stull and Addi Ernstmeyer, and they’ve been fantastic as leaders,” Gosselin said. “And we’ve got six juniors and the rest are sophomores and freshman. The sophomore group, they’ve all come in with soccer playing experience. I think in terms of soccer playing experience it’s the most experience we’ve had on a team. And we’ve got athletes, which is another nice thing to have.”
Addi Ernstmeyer, the starting goalie, has made the state tournament in three sports this season, also playing on the Lincoln Lutheran volleyball and basketball teams.
Lincoln Lutheran (12-3) last made state in 2013, so winning was a thrill for all of the players and coaches.
“It’s going to be an experience for sure, and hopefully we can make it all of the way,” Wahl said.
