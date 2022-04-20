Unranked to start the season, Lincoln Southeast girls soccer team now LPS champions

On the city girls soccer scene to start this season, Lincoln East was the team that had made the state tournament last season and had some players who are going to play soccer in college.

The exact same thing could be said about Lincoln Southwest.

But one month later it’s Lincoln Southeast that will be the top team of the six Lincoln Public Schools teams this season, at least for the regular season. That comes after Lincoln Southeast wasn’t considered among the top 12 teams in the state to start the season after finishing 9-5 last season and losing in the first round of districts.

The Class A sixth-ranked Knights beat No. 3 Lincoln Southwest 1-0 on Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

That gives Southeast a 4-0 record against the LPS schools with one more match to go against Lincoln North Star. But with wins against Lincoln East and Southwest already, Southeast has clinched the LPS title.

It was senior night for Southeast on Wednesday, and many of the Southeast players said beating East earlier this season was the best memory of their soccer career.

Now the best memory is beating East and Southwest during the same season.

“I can’t even believe it. I don’t feel like it’s real,” said Southeast senior Tayah Ryan of wins against East and Southwest. “Those are our two rivals that we’ve lost to in the past. I knew we could do it, but it just felt like such an obstacle. But we did it. I’m really proud of everyone.”

Southeast coach Liz Kremer said being 4-0 against the LPS teams is great, but she’d also like to be the top team in Lincoln during the postseason.

“To be the team that hasn’t lost in Lincoln is the ultimate goal for right now,” said Kremer, the Knights’ second-year head coach who was previously an assistant coach at Southwest. “But now our sights are set higher.”

The winning goal came on a corner kick with 22 minutes left in the second half.

Cadence Bonneau took the kick and lofted it perfectly in front of the goal, where Ryan headed it in.

“We always talk about how Tayah plays basketball, so she floats up there,” Kremer said. “It’s always the intention to get the ball at the end of her head, and it just worked out for us tonight.”

Ryan’s twin sister, Jadah, is also on the team.

Southeast got a charge after scoring the go-ahead goal and kept the pressure on over the final 20 minutes of the match.

Southeast (11-1) has already won two more matches than all of last season, with at least two more matches to go.

The wins are great, but Tayah Ryan can also feel a big difference in how the team plays that bodes well for the postseason.

“I feel like we’re all in better shape, and we all know we can win and we’re hungry for it,” Tayah Ryan said. “The road to state — we’re going. We all have that drive now.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

