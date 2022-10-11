 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top boys soccer player commits to Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

Gretna boys soccer player Brett Perkins has committed to play college soccer at Omaha beginning next fall.

The senior was the Lincoln Journal Star player of the year in 2022. Perkins was also considering Creighton and Iowa Western.

All-state soccer portraits 5.27

Gretna midfielder Brett Perkins was one of the honorary captains for the Journal Star's Super-State soccer teams in 2022. He will play in college at Omaha.

Perkins led the Dragons to a 20-2 record and the Class A state championship last season. He scored 14 goals and passed for 14 assists, including a pair of scores in Gretna’s 8-0 win against Omaha Westside in the state title game.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent Wagner has worked at the Journal Star for 19 years, including 11 years covering the Nebraska volleyball program. His other beats include Nebraska women's basketball, high school cross country and high school soccer.

