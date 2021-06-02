 Skip to main content
Three future Huskers on same team for all-star soccer match
  Updated
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln East, 5.6

Lincoln East's Briley Hill scores from the penalty spot in the first half against Elkhorn South at the A-3 district final at Seacrest Field on May 6.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

About 170 high school soccer players in Nebraska will represent their high schools for one more match this weekend. 

The Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase will host four matches — Class B boys and girls Friday and Class A boys and girls Saturday, The event, which is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska, replaced the Shrine Soccer Classic two years ago.

Friday’s schedule has the Class B girls match at 5 p.m. and the Class B boys match at 7:30. On Saturday, the Class A girls will play at 5 p.m., and the Class A boys at 7:30.

In the Class A boys match, four of the players for the light jersey team played for state champion Omaha South — forward Kevin Becerril, midfielder Wawa Palga and midfielder Luis Garcia. Also on that team is two players from state runner-up Lincoln Southwest — forward Braden Lackey and midfielder Eli Rhodes.

In the Class A girls match, the light jersey team has three players who will join the Nebraska soccer team this summer — Sarah Weber (Gretna), Briley Hill (Lincoln East) and Haley Peterson (Lincoln East).

Here are the Lincoln and area players who were chosen to play in the matches:

Class A girls

Lincoln players: Briley Hill, Lincoln East; Haley Peterson, Lincoln East; Cassidy Kobza, Lincoln Pius X; Ava Spinar, Lincoln Southwest; Sydney Schnase, Lincoln Pius X; Brooke Kutilek, Lincoln Southwest; Mackenzie Smith, Lincoln High; Riley Wells, Lincoln Southwest; Riley Wrhel, Lincoln Northeast; Taylor Cumblidge, Lincoln North Star; Katelyn Jones, Lincoln North Star; Kyler Hahn, Lincoln North Star; Carrie Wehrman, Lincoln Southeast; Hannah Beach, Lincoln Northeast.

Class A boys

Lincoln players: Haider Al-Barakat, Lincoln East; Jacob Miller, Lincoln Southeast; Eli Rhodes, Lincoln Southwest; Damien Tran, Lincoln Southeast; Braden Lackey, Lincoln Southwest; Jameson Hoage, Lincoln Northeast; Ian Becerra, Lincoln High; Soe She, Lincoln High.

Class B girls

Lincoln players: Addi Ernstmeyer, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; Lauren Stull, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.

Area players: Mackenzie Tews, Crete; Maddie Dutton, Waverly; Libbie Clevette, Crete; Landyn Michel, Waverly.

Class B boys

Area players: Zach Faz, Norris; Jacob Penner, Aurora; Bennett Crandall, Beatrice; Thomas Ivey, York; Reece Dalton, Waverly; Rudolfo Cuevas, Beatrice; Connor Kelley, Beatrice.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

