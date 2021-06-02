Three future Huskers on same team for all-star soccer match

About 170 high school soccer players in Nebraska will represent their high schools for one more match this weekend.

The Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase will host four matches — Class B boys and girls Friday and Class A boys and girls Saturday, The event, which is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska, replaced the Shrine Soccer Classic two years ago.

Friday’s schedule has the Class B girls match at 5 p.m. and the Class B boys match at 7:30. On Saturday, the Class A girls will play at 5 p.m., and the Class A boys at 7:30.

In the Class A boys match, four of the players for the light jersey team played for state champion Omaha South — forward Kevin Becerril, midfielder Wawa Palga and midfielder Luis Garcia. Also on that team is two players from state runner-up Lincoln Southwest — forward Braden Lackey and midfielder Eli Rhodes.

In the Class A girls match, the light jersey team has three players who will join the Nebraska soccer team this summer — Sarah Weber (Gretna), Briley Hill (Lincoln East) and Haley Peterson (Lincoln East).

Here are the Lincoln and area players who were chosen to play in the matches:

Class A girls