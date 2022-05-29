'The subject was: Regents scholar walk-on': Abby Vacek took her shot and got walk-on offer for Nebraska soccer team

Prep Extra Podcast: Reacting to the spring season championships Welcome to Episode 31 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

The path to being a college soccer player for Nebraska was different for Abby Vacek than it is for most college players.

In the beginning, Vacek was recruiting the Huskers, instead of the other way around. But what matters now is that the recent Lincoln Pius X graduate will join the Huskers later this summer. All she wanted was a chance to keep being on a soccer team.

It all began with Vacek sending emails to the Nebraska coaches, with most of her communication happening with assistant coach Ian Bridge.

That started after Vacek made a recruiting trip to Colorado State. But Vacek already had a Regents scholarship to attend UNL, and that made the most sense financially.

So her dad, Craig, said she should at least see if playing soccer for the Huskers was a possibility.

“I wrote an email and sent it to the coaches,” Vacek said. “The subject was: Regents scholar walk-on. And I basically just asked them to come watch me play and said that I had my tuition paid for, so the scholarship wasn’t the problem. It was that I just want to play in college. My dad kind of inspired me to write that. I had always wanted to play, but before that, I hadn’t taken a ton of action.”

Vacek asked the Nebraska coaches to come watch her at the Nebraska State Cup, the club soccer state championship.

Later, she attended a camp at Nebraska. That’s when she got some more feedback from the coaches.

“I was told that if I wanted to have a chance of playing soccer at Nebraska I needed to work on my technical skills,” Vacek said. “The main thing that they gave me to work on was juggling and first touch. So I would practice juggling for 30 minutes to an hour almost every day. I got my record from 25 (consecutive touches) up to like 90 in that time. It was showing them that I was able to make progress. That’s what they wanted to see.”

Then this spring during the high school season, the Nebraska coaches, including head coach John Walker, came to watch a few of her high school matches. She had a great senior season, scoring 17 goals to help the Thunderbolts get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

“Abby just has a motor that doesn’t stop,” Pius X coach Steve Andersen said. "When she receives that ball at her foot she can turn any direction. She takes everything the best defenders in the state throw at her and keeps going.”

In late April, all of the emails and practice paid off when Vacek was offered a spot to join the Huskers as a walk-on.

Her score of 35 on the ACT helped her get the Regents scholarship. She plans to study biology and hopes to later attend medical school.

Vacek played most of her club soccer in Lincoln with Hawks FC. Sometimes her team would scrimmage with the boys club team there. That really helped Vacek improve because she had to find other ways to be successful other than just her speed. She also played some club matches with Omaha United.

