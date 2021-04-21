The seasons change, but Norris' EMC success remains in full bloom thanks to soccer team's run

"They've kind of bought into the system, and the best thing is playing as a team," he said. "There really is no outstanding player, but they're really playing as a team."

The Titans' team mentality has led to some close wins, including Friday's EMC Tournament final. For many of Norris' players who have played in big moments on the volleyball and basketball courts, and on the softball diamond, an overtime game was right up their alley.

"Obviously we've had a lot of competitive games in volleyball and basketball and now on the soccer field, and I feel like softball has, too," Ramsey said. "Just having that mentality that we're not losing this game and we can work together, we can work harder than the team in front of us is super-awesome fun to see, and also not getting nervous."

The Norris girls would like to match their counterparts in postseason play. Norris finished Class B state runner-up in basketball and volleyball, and took third in softball.

And though this kind of success is new to the soccer program, the championship mentality is not.

"I think that state title is definitely up there for us," Ramsey said. "I think the confidence has been building, and along with confidence we're willing to work hard and we're willing to do whatever it takes to first of all make it to state, but second of all, I think a lot of us have our eyes on that state title."

