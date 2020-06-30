Successful tweet: State Games adds division to give high school soccer teams opportunity to play this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cornhusker State Games, the amateur sports festival open to all Nebraskans, has added a division to its soccer offerings that will allow high school teams to still have the chance to play some matches together and win a tournament this year.

That chance will occur later this month, about four months after the high school soccer seasons in the state were canceled due to COVID-19. The State Games are going on as scheduled July 17-26, although several sports have been canceled this year, including youth soccer.

A division for high school teams is not normally part of the State Games, with those divisions usually more geared to age groups like those used for club soccer. But a high school division will allow players from all four high school grades to play on the same team, and see which may have been some of the better teams in the state in 2020.

And the players probably have a high school soccer coach to thank for the chance they’ll get to play together. Nik Stevenson, an assistant boys coach at Papillion-La Vista South, asked the State Games on Twitter in May if it would be possible to add a high school division. Then the State Games quickly made it happen.