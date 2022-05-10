Stukenholtz leads No. 2 Gretna to win against Millard South at state soccer

OMAHA — Sophomore forward Michael Stukenholtz scored two goals in a three-minute stretch of the second half to lead No. 2 ranked Gretna to a 4-1 win against No. 8 Millard South in the first round of the Class A boys state tournament on Tuesday.
Brett Perkins and Maguire Perkins also scored for the Dragons (18-2). Gretna led in shots 13-7.
Gretna is in the state semifinals for the fourth straight season.
Millard South’s goal was scored by Simon McClannan early in the second half.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.