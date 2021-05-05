Still perfect on the pitch, No. 2 Southwest soars into state behind A-1 title victory

The Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team scored a couple of beautiful goals on Wednesday to win a district championship and extend its unbeaten record to 15-0.
Two first-half scores was enough for the second-ranked Silver Hawks to beat Papillion-La Vista South 2-1 in the A-1 district championship match at Seacrest Field.
That sends Southwest to next week’s state tournament in Omaha. Southwest has made it to the state tournament three consecutive seasons.
Just 8 minutes, 27 seconds into the first half Eli Rhodes scored when he finished off a run in front of the goal. It was his third goal of the tournament.
“(Eli) intercepted it and just dribbled through and probably covered about 30 yards,” said Southwest coach Derek Scheich. “He seemed to knife through the majority of their defense, and slotted it home. It was a beautiful goal.”
Southwest scored later in the first half on another well executed goal, with Quintin Kniss heading in a ball lofted to the far post from 20 yards away by Braden Lackey.
“It was a beautiful ball,” Scheich said.
Lackey saw an opportunity to create a scoring chance, and made the play for his teammate.
“I saw 'Q' at the back post and I knew if I could play it over the last man than it would be a free goal, and it just worked out,” Lackey said.
Lackey said the Silver Hawks haven’t connected on too many goals like that this season.
“It just shows how the team is improving, and how we can flow against good teams,” Lackey said.
Papio South pulled to within one goal in the second half with a score by Gus Kriegler, but Southwest held on for the win.
Lackey said Silver Hawks were motivated as the season kept going and they were still undefeated.
“It kind of pushes you to want to go the full way and stay undefeated and win state,” Lackey said.
Southwest has one state championship in boys soccer, in 2014, but this was the first undefeated regular season in program history.
Going undefeated wasn’t one of the season goals, but it’s a significant accomplishment, Scheich said
“There are so many good teams and programs,” he said. “The (Heartland Athletic Conference) has really stepped up. Were 2-0 against the Metro today, so that’s something. To go undefeated in the HAC was special for us.”
Photos: Lincoln Southwest tops Papio South in A-1 district for state tournament berth
