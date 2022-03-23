'Still buzzing' from key win earlier this week, Lincoln East handles cold in 4-0 win vs. North Star

Braving the elements, Lincoln East stayed hot on the field Wednesday.

Coming off of an upset victory over No. 3 Lincoln Southwest on Monday, the No. 9 Spartan boys soccer team scored two goals in the first 25 minutes en route to a 4-0 win against Lincoln North Star at Seacrest Field.

“Pretty good on Monday,” Lincoln East coach Colin Smitsek said. “I think we’re all still buzzing from that.”

It looked like the Spartans would start off with a goal in the first minute when junior forward Aidan Nachi kicked the ball into the net from about 5 yards out. However, the goal was waved off (offsides).

They didn’t wait long to find the net again. Adi Mujkic passed the ball to midfielder Eli Jobst, who scored a goal in the third minute. This one counted, too.

In the 25th minute, Jacob Sharfen drilled the ball into the goal for the second time this season. In the first five minutes coming out of halftime, Lincoln East put the game out of reach with two more goals by Mujkic and Brayden McPhail.

“We talk about certain situations on the field being positive, recognizing, ‘Let’s start fast,'” Smitsek said. “Put the ball in there for the first five or 10 minutes and see what happens. ... It was a great start, and it settled everybody down.”

Besides their attacking, Lincoln East played phenomenal defense. The Navigators had a difficult time getting the ball into scoring position and only had one really good look at the net by Ahmed Al-Waely in the 30th minute.

The wind howled out of the north all match and temperatures were in the 30s with a rain/snow mix.

Smitsek said the elements were a challenge.

“It’s cold,” Smitsek said. “Getting hit by a ball is a challenge or someone steps on your toes. You constantly have to keep yourself moving. These games are always difficult no matter if you’re playing a highly ranked team or a lower-ranked team. It’s about focus.”

North Star coach Joel Bergt said his team was “unprepared” to play in the conditions and that they’ll regroup tomorrow at practice.

“We came out here and allowed the climate and the cold to affect how we played,” Bergt said. “We just didn’t win any of the 1v1 or 50/40 battles. Personally, I just think we came out timid and never saw a reaction.”

Lincoln East (3-0) stays undefeated and will play at Omaha Westside on March 26th.

North Star (1-2) will look to regroup before playing Lincoln High on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0