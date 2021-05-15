State soccer: Undefeated Southwest's 'surreal' season heads into title game

OMAHA — More so than in many sports, trophies are a big part of the tradition of soccer.

This season the Lincoln Southwest boys set out to win six trophies, and reaching that goal is now within reach with only the state championship trophy still to claim.

The second-ranked Silver Hawks advanced to the Class A boys title match with a 1-0 victory against No. 5 Creighton Prep on Saturday evening at Morrison Stadium.

Southwest previously had won its rivalry game trophy matches against Lincoln East and Kearney. The undefeated Silver Hawks also won the Lincoln Public Schools title, the Heartland Conference championship and its district tournament.

Five trophies down, with just one to go.

“It’s surreal to me,” said Southwest senior midfielder Eli Rhodes. “We’ve come so far this season, and just to think we have a shot to do what our goal was at the beginning of the season really just proves that you can do anything that you put your mind to, and that’s one thing that keeps us going.”

Southwest has reached the championship match for the second time in program history. The Silver Hawks will play No. 1 Omaha South (19-1) in the championship match at 8 p.m. Tuesday.