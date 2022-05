State soccer tournament scores and schedules

Ready for eight days of soccer at Morrison Stadium in Omaha? Here are up-to-the-minute scores and pairings across all four brackets.

Class A boys

Tuesday's first-round games

No. 1-seeded Gretna (17-2) vs. No. 8 Millard South (11-6), noon

No. 4 Lincoln East (12-4) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (12-3), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Creighton Prep (16-2) vs. No. 7 Omaha Westside (13-4), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Papillion-La Vista South (15-4) vs. No. 6 Omaha Bryan (13-5), 7:30 p.m.

Friday's semifinals

Gretna vs. Lincoln East-Lincoln Southwest winner, 5:30 p.m.

Creighton Prep-Omaha Westside winner vs. Papio South-Omaha Bryan winner, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class A girls

Monday's first-round games

Gretna 2, Elkhorn South 1

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln East 0

No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (15-2) vs. No. 7 Omaha Westside (11-5), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Omaha Marian (12-4) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Pius X (11-4), 7:30 p.m.

Friday's semifinals

Gretna (18-0) vs. Lincoln Southwest (17-2), noon

Lincoln Southeast-Omaha Westside winner vs. Lincoln Pius X-Omaha Marian winner, 2 p.m.

May 16 championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class B boys

Thursday's first-round games

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (14-3) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn North (10-7), noon

No. 4 Scottsbluff (13-4) vs. No. 5 Waverly (14-2), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Lexington (17-2) vs. No. 7 Northwest (14-3), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Bennington (16-2) vs. No. 6 Mount Michael (10-7), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

Omaha Skutt-Elkhorn North winner vs. Scottsbluff-Waverly winner, 5:30 p.m.

Lexington-Northwest winner vs. Bennington-Mount Michael winner, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 championship

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

Class B girls

Wednesday's first-round games

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (14-2) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn North (10-7), noon

No. 4 Columbus Scotus (15-2) vs. No. 5 Northwest (15-3), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Norris (17-1) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran/RC (11-4), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Omaha Duchesne (15-3) vs. No. 6 Bennington (13-5), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

Omaha Skutt-Elkhorn North winner vs. Columbus Scotus-Northwest winner, noon

Norris-Lincoln Lutheran/RC winner vs. Omaha Duchesne/Bennington winner, 2 p.m.

May 16 championship

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

