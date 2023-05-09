OMAHA — Lincoln Southwest beat Lincoln Pius X 1-0 in a shootout in the first round of the Class A girls state tournament on Tuesday.

Southwest won the shootout 5-3. Goalie Alexa Gobel made one save in the fourth round, and that was enough. Then Claire Kniss made the kick in the fifth round to clinch the win.

Over the 100 minutes of regulation and overtime the shots were tied, 6-6.

In the opening 10 minute of overtime, Pius X got off three shots. Gobel prevented a goal with a punch save.

Southwest will play the winner of Millard West-Lincoln East in the semifinals on Friday.

Check back for updates to this story and photos.