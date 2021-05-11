 Skip to main content
State soccer: Southwest stamps win with back-to-back goals in 33-second span
State soccer: Southwest stamps win with back-to-back goals in 33-second span

  Updated
Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest, 5.11

Lincoln Southwest's Carter Novosad (9) is tripped up by a slide tackle by Grand Island's Jalen Jensen (22) and Grand Island defenders Roberto Lindiman Garcia (19) and Moises Cotom Pacheco (26) in a Class A boys state soccer first-round game against Grand Island on Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

OMAHA — Goals can be hard to come by at the state soccer tournament, but Lincoln Southwest scored two goals during a 33-second span during a 3-0 win against Grand Island on Tuesday in the first round of the Class A boys state tournament.

The second-ranked Silver Hawks improve to 16-0 and advance to the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s the fourth time in school history Southwest has reached the semifinals.

Southwest broke through in the 20th minute, when Braden Lackey took advantage of a turnover near the goal and scored from 10 yards out.

In the second half, Brayden Kramer scored just 2:29 after the break. He one-touched a shot in front of the goal on a centering pass from Eli Rhodes after a corner kick.

Then just 33 seconds later, Tanner Novosad scored on a short breakaway to make it 3-0.

Southwest also beat Grand Island (10-6) during the first match of the season, 3-2.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

