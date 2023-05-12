OMAHA — After consistently being one of the top teams in the city and the Heartland Athletic Conference, Lincoln Southwest has reached the next milestone by earning a spot in the state championship match, coming in the program’s 20th season.

The third-ranked Silver Hawks beat No. 2 Lincoln East 2-1 in overtime in the Class A semifinals on Friday at Morrison Stadium.

The Silver Hawks had lost in six previous semifinal appearances.

Junior Charley Kort scored the game-winning goal with 3:19 left in overtime for her second of the match and team-best 14th of the season.

The winner came on a free kick from about 20 yards, with Kort’s shot hitting off the back of an East defender and flying into the left side of the goal.

Southwest opened the scoring just six minutes into the match on a penalty kick by Kort.

East evened the match 1-1 when it also scored on a penalty kick, a blast to the top right corner by Grace Peterson just 14 minutes following the Silver Hawks’ penalty kick.

Southwest led in shots on goal, 9-7.

Lincoln East had the best scoring chance in the second half, but Southwest goalie Alexa Gobel made the save on a short breakaway.

2011 was the last time two Lincoln teams faced off in the state semifinals in Class A girls (Southwest vs. Southeast).

Southwest advances to face No. 1 Gretna in Monday’s 8 p.m. championship match.

