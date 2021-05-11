State soccer: Southwest shows it's 'cooking at the right time' with quick strikes against Islanders

“I told the guys when you get to this part of the season against all of these great teams you may only get two or three chances, so you got to be clinical and put those away,” Scheich said.

Southwest also beat Grand Island (10-6) during the first match of the season, 3-2.

Southwest finished the match with seven shots on goal, and allowed Grand Island to get only one.

Defensively, the Silver Hawks focused on slowing down Grand Island forward Javier Baide, who had 24 goals.

“Eliminating Javier Baide was obviously a big point for us. We know he’s a dangerous player,” Scheich said. “We thought if we could come up with a way to neutralize him and limit his touches and force him onto his weak foot that we could try to basically erase him from the match.”

This season Southwest hoped to get this far, but the team isn’t taking it for granted.

“This isn’t something that necessarily happens every year,” Scheich said. “It’s not any team’s birthright to be at the state tournament, so you have to chase that.”

It’s the fourth time in school history Southwest has reached the state semifinals.