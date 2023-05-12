OMAHA — Photo op!

Making program history feels like the right time to pull out the cameras, so that's what the Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team did Friday.

After consistently being one of the top teams in the city — and the Heartland Athletic Conference — Southwest has reached the next milestone by earning a spot in the state championship match, coming in the program’s 20th season.

The third-ranked Silver Hawks beat No. 2 Lincoln East 2-1 in overtime in the Class A semifinals at Morrison Stadium.

After the match ended, the whole team headed back out on the field and took a group photo (and then a selfie) in front of the goal where history was made on Charley Kort’s overtime free kick that found the back of the net.

The Silver Hawks had lost in six previous all-time semifinal appearances, spanning from 2011 to just last season.

“We’re the first ones,” Kort said. “No one else can say that they made it to the state championship for Southwest, but we can.”

Thomas Nettleton has been a part of much of the history of the program — first as an assistant coach and now as the head coach for 10 seasons.

“We’ve been knocking on that door for a long, long time,” Nettleton said. “When you step on this field there is something special about it, and you have to get some opportunities to go your way, and tonight they did.”

Kort scored the game-winning goal with 3:19 remaining in overtime for her second of the match and team-best 14th of the season.

The winner came on a free kick from about 20 yards, with Kort’s shot hitting off the back of an East defender and into the left side of the goal.

With everything she had Kort wanted to score that goal for her team.

“I was trying to go upper 90 (of the goal), but someone got in the way,” Kort said. “But the deflection worked out, so it’s fine.”

Any number of things could have changed the outcome of that shot — and the match — but Nettleton liked Kort’s chances.

“Obviously when No. 21 is behind the ball on set piece there is real opportunity that it’s going in,” Nettleton said. “She trains constantly. But she’s also been given some God-given gifts that she’s used really well. When she gets in those moments she’s got courage.”

Southwest (16-2) and East had split two matches this season, each by 1-0 score.

Southwest opened the scoring just six minutes into the match on a penalty kick score by Kort.

East evened the match 1-1 when it also scored on a penalty kick, made on a blast to the top right corner by Grace Peterson just 14 minutes following the Silver Hawks’ goal by penalty kick.

Southwest led in shots on goal, 9-7.

East had the best scoring chance in the second half, but Southwest goalie Alexa Gobel made the save on a short breakaway.

“We battled that whole game. I’m so proud of everyone,” Kort said.

It had been since 2011 when two Lincoln teams faced off in the state semifinals in Class A girls (Southwest vs. Southeast).

Southwest advances to face No. 1 Gretna in Monday’s 8 p.m. championship match.

In Tuesday's first round of the tournament, Southwest beat Pius X 1-0 in a shootout. Southwest won that shootout 5-3.